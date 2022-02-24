Ukrainian president signs decree on general mobilisation of population -Interfax

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...

