The Longhorn pitching staff once again shut down the Alabama bats on Saturday, tallying their fourth shutout of the season in just seven games. Tristan Stevens tossed six shutout innings and Luke Harrison came out of the bullpen, getting the three inning save while maintaining the shutout. The offense did just enough, scoring two runs as the Longhorns won 2-0 to clinch the series win. With a better weather forecast on the horizon for Sunday's game the Longhorns will hope to see some big numbers put up from their bats.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO