Nordstrom’s Limited-Edition BTS Merch Line Is Next Best Thing If You Can’t Get Concert Merch

BTS proves that they’ve got every kind of concert-going fan in mind with specially-curated pieces for Nordstrom’s new BTS -themed merch collection. Dropping at Nordstrom on February 25, the officially-licensed collection will be focused on a wide range of the band’s hit singles, from “Butter” to “Boy with Luv,” “DNA”, “Dynamite,” and “Mic Drop.”

The limited-edition drop features gender-neutral apparel that can be worn by any fan, with prices ranging from $9 to $133. Just in case you’ve missed any of HYBE’s official merch drops in the past few months, featured items include a range of apparel, including t-shirts like the yellow and white-striped “Butter” tee, stitched-together sweatshirts with half-“Idol” themed designs and half-“Mic Drop” logos, and outwear like this “Mic Drop” fuzzy bucket hat. Sizes small to extra-large with a handful of items available in one size.

You can also find smaller accessories, including melting “Butter” stickers , photo cards, pens, key chains, and post-holiday wintery snow globes. While some pieces in the collection are more heavily influenced by BTS’ music videos (“Boy With Love” theater blanket, I’m looking at you), others feature the “Tiny Tan” figures, miniaturized mascot-esque versions of BTS.

Officially-licensed BTS concert merch has been in hot demand recently, with ARMY fans recently lining up at SoFi Stadium in the middle of the night as early as 1 a.m. to wait for the merchandise booth to open (before it would inevitably sell out). This was the first time since 2019 that the Grammy-nominated group had performed live for their four day “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage” tour .

BTS has since confirmed another strings of dates in the U.S., with the group bringing their tour to Las Vegas this April. Much like last year, it won’t been easy getting tickets (they’ll be available for presale on Ticketmaster , but you if those sell out, you’ll still probably find some available here at Vivid Seats ). Judging by the previously long merch lines, it most likely won’t be easy getting concert swag again, either.

So if you want to stock up on concert gear before the Las Vegas tour, or just want to be decked out in ARMY apparel from home, Nordstrom’s BTS limited-edition merch line is releasing in select stores and online on February 25 at midnight PST and 3 a.m. EST. Just like BTS ticketing, you’ll want to check out the collection fast before it sells out.