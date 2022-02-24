ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Loyola Students Speaks Directly (And Virtually) To Pope Francis

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, one Loyola University student was front and...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Related
KREM2

Two Gonzaga students to join videoconference with Pope Francis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Gonzaga University (GU) students will join a videoconference with Pope Francis through The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Feb. 24. to discuss immigration topics. The focus of the event's videoconference will be to develop solid projects and lasting networks to help solve issues connected with...
SPOKANE, WA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

How 6 LMU students prepared for a call with Pope Francis about migration

A half dozen students from Loyola Marymount University in Westchester will be among others Catholic university students in North, South and Central America for an online dialogue Thursday, Feb. 24, with Pope Francis about their projects to identify and lessen the hardships immigrants and refugees face across the continents. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Loyola Marymount students to participate in online event with Pope Francis

Six Loyola Marymount University students will join Pope Francis later this month in an online dialogue with Catholic university students from across the Americas. The event, titled “Building Bridges” — which will be streamed live on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. — will highlight the contributions of students who are migrants or children of migrants, and will focus on issues related to migration, displacement and education, according to LMU.
COLLEGES
CBS Chicago

‘I Want To Begin With The First Words Of Aleja’: Loyola Student Speaks Virtually With Pope Francis

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s one thing to see him on television, or even from his window over St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. But on Thursday, one Loyola University student was front and center. She was able to speak virtually with the pope and ask him a question. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei has more on what the student asked. Students at Loyola look on as the university hosts a historic virtual conversation with Pope Francis. University watch parties like this happening with students from all over the world, discussing the need for compassion for immigrants and refugees everywhere. “Thank you, first of all, to...
RELIGION
WGN News

Loyola students among those present on Zoom call with Pope Francis

CHICAGO — Students at Loyola University of Chicago were among students across the world on a Zoom call with Pope Francis in a historic opportunity and moment for the college’s students. Officials from Loyola University called Thursday’s event the first of its kind in Vatican history, with the unusual dialogue highlighting the struggles of migrants […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KITV.com

Two Chaminade students participate in Zoom discussion with Pope Francis

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Chaminade students got to meet with Pope Francis on February 24, 2022, via a Zoom call. The virtual event with the leader of the Catholic Church was entitled “building bridges” and included 100 students from Catholic universities. According to a press release, the...
HONOLULU, HI

