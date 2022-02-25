ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Corrections officer arrested for accepting bribes to bring weapons & drugs into DC jail

By 7News Staff
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. Department of Corrections Officer was arrested Thursday on charges alleging he accepted bribes to bring weapons and drugs into the District’s Central Detention Facility.

Johnson Ayuk, 31, of Bowie, Md., was charged with bribery and providing or possessing contraband in prison, both federal offenses. He was arrested at the CDF and made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon and was released on high-intensity supervision pending a preliminary hearing set for March 10, 2022.

According to court documents, Ayuk has been a Department of Corrections officer since April 2021, and his only assignment has been at CDF, where he is responsible for maintaining the order and security of those housed in the facility.

In the charging documents, he is accused of taking part in a smuggling operation in which he accepted money from the un-incarcerated girlfriend of an inmate to bring illicit materials—including knives, drugs, and cellular phones—into the jail for distribution among inmates.

Priscilla Harling
1d ago

The reality of corruption in many professions. The Lord will reveal and uncover all unrighteousness, no matter who you are. Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man/person soweth, that shall he reap.

