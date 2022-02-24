ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brynlei Forney is our Storm Team 11 Student of the Week!

By Alex Williams
wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’ with Meteorologist...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Strong storms, flooding possible this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee will experience two weather systems this week: 1) Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Scattered showers Monday afternoon, with a few storms overnight. Tuesday we expect the strongest storms and they will push in during the afternoon and evening. 2) The second starts Wednesday night and lasts through Thursday night with […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WMDT.com

Junior Storm Team: Emmaline

Emmaline, our Junior Storm Team Member of the Week, has our Friday & Saturday forecast for us! Take a look.
SPORTS
27 First News

Update on late-week winter storm

Storm Team 27 is watching another winter storm system that will impact our area. Watch the video above for an in-depth view of the next winter storm. Keep up with the latest forecast and Youngstown weather radar here. The Valley’s next winter storm will have more cold air to work...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
MyWabashValley.com

Big storm this week

Bigger storm coming this week. High of 24 and low of 10 today. Small snow amounts today River stage is up. Tracking a storm this week. Terre Haute right now is cold and a calm wind. Temps are cold. The wind is calm. Water vapor satellite has mostly dry air in place here. Satellite has some clouds around here. All clear on radar. Next 2 days will stay dry. The wind will change to the south and pick up. Bigger storm later this week with rain changing to snow. Another big storm in about 9 days. Tonight, cloudy and 10. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 34. warmer later this week and rain that changes to snow and colder by Friday.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjhl#News Channel 11#University School
KWCH.com

Storm Team 12: Another snow day possible with upcoming winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday with a winter storm moving in that is expected to dump several inches of snow across several areas in the eastern half of Kansas. The storm starts with rain Wednesday evening with precipitation becoming mixed overnight as temperatures drop. By Thursday afternoon, snow fall projections across south central and eastern Kansas could range from about three inches to nine inches.
WICHITA, KS
WOOD

Storm Team 8, noon, 021522

Our next chance of precipitation will be rain as warm air moves in. More widespread rain is likely Wednesday evening. (Feb. 15, 2022)
ENVIRONMENT
Grand Island Independent

Student of the Week: McCool student seizes creative opportunities

GRAFTON -- While most students may dread writing papers for school, McCool Junction eighth-grader Sydney Huber embraces the opportunity to make people smile through her writing. She’s always hard at work with a pen in hand, thinking about the next short story she can write. Huber is the daughter of Tim and Renee Huber of Grafton. Huber actively participates on the junior high track, volleyball, and basketball teams at McCool Junction Public School. In addition to playing sports, she is in 4-H, band, choir, and is captain of the junior high quiz bowl team. Huber said, “Quiz bowl is my favorite activity because I like to compete against other schools with my team and gain knowledge about a variety of topics.”
GRAFTON, NE
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Showers and storms likely tonight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect things to stay quiet for the most part during the day today as the bulk of the incoming shower and storm activity with our next cold front remains off to the north and west. We’ll see partly cloudy skies prevail area-wide as we rise up to the upper 70s for highs during the afternoon hours. A few showers cannot be ruled out particularly across the western counties during the late afternoon, but outside of that, most should stay dry. We’ll also see winds pick up quite a bit throughout the day, increasing to 10-20 mph sustained with potential gusts up to 30 mph possible.
DOTHAN, AL
iheart.com

Moderate Storm Headed Our Way Tonight

The warm temperatures yesterday in Rhode Island of yesterday are expected to be replaced by a snowstorm. It hit 68 degrees in Providence at noon time Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch starting later tonight and through tomorrow evening. Snow is expected to be heavy...
WJHG-TV

Student of the Week: Adre’ana Clemons

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Student of the Week is a junior at Marianna High School who enjoys volunteering her time and working after school. Adre’ana Clemons not only focuses on her school work, and enjoys her reading and math classes, but she also volunteers in her neighborhood by walking dogs and babysitting. On top of all that, she goes to work at Zaxby’s after school. Adre’ana said she enjoys doing all these things so she can give back to the community.
MARIANNA, FL
WBIR

Tracking our next storm

A cold front will bring widespread showers & storms, some of which could become strong/severe. Tons of wind will accompany this cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Students compete for robotics state championship

Students competing in the qualifier event for the Western Pennsylvania State Championship participated in the VEX Robotics Competition on Feb. 26 at Fort Leboeuf Middle School. Here are the details surrounding the competition and how it impacts students aside from engineering. Students who competed in the VEX Robotics Competition are learning fundamental aspects and skills […]
ERIE, PA
WJHG-TV

This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether a student is making a difference in the classroom, or outside of it, we want to recognize one student every week for their accomplishments. This week’s #850Strong Student of the Week is Brooke Wright!. Brooke is an 8th grader at Deane Bozeman School. She...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHL

ETSU President Noland announces new scholarship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Brian Noland, president of East Tennessee State University, gave special announcement at the Buccaneers basketball game Wednesday night. Noland announced a new scholarship titled the “Noland Family First-Generation Scholarship Endowment,” and it will help low-income students who would be the first in their families to attend college. The fund […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Ledger Independent

Next week is Spring Storm Preparedness Week

Maysville-Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser said the local agency will observe Spring Severe Storm Preparedness Week, March 1-7. With the tragedy in Mayfield last December, residents are reminded to prepare for severe weather before it happens. Hazardous conditions can occur anytime and anywhere without advance notice. A tornado safety drill will be conducted at 10:07 a.m., on Wednesday, March 2. Outdoor warnings will sound and Maysville/Mason County Alert will call and text residents.
MASON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy