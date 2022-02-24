Brynlei Forney is our Storm Team 11 Student of the Week!

GRAFTON -- While most students may dread writing papers for school, McCool Junction eighth-grader Sydney Huber embraces the opportunity to make people smile through her writing. She’s always hard at work with a pen in hand, thinking about the next short story she can write. Huber is the daughter of Tim and Renee Huber of Grafton. Huber actively participates on the junior high track, volleyball, and basketball teams at McCool Junction Public School. In addition to playing sports, she is in 4-H, band, choir, and is captain of the junior high quiz bowl team. Huber said, “Quiz bowl is my favorite activity because I like to compete against other schools with my team and gain knowledge about a variety of topics.”
