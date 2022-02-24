Proving Perfection | Heritage Softball Opens ’22 Ready To Roll

The Beaver baseball team is nationally ranked thanks to depth and versatility, while softball returns a pair of stars.After winning three national championships since 2006, the Oregon State baseball team enters just about every season with a title-or-bust mentality. The 2022 campaign will be no different, as the Beavers prepare to throw out the first pitch on the heels of a 37-24 season in 2021, which ended with a brief trip to the postseason. Oregon State won three games in its NCAA Regional, but the Beavers were eliminated by Dallas Baptist in the deciding game. Since the final out of...

