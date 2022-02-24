ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dior to Reopen Its 30 Montaigne Iconic Flagship Next Week

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDior’s iconic Parisian flagship has received an update. In 2019, the French fashion house announced it would temporarily move to Champs-Elysées as its team completed renovations at 30 Montaigne—the original address of...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Luxury brand Hermès plans new factories as handbag demand soars

Hermès, the French luxury goods maker, is opening three new factories as it struggles to keep up with demand for its £5,000-plus Birkin and Kelly handbags. The company said on Friday it planned to open new leather goods factories in the French towns of Louviers, Sormonne and Riom before 2024 in order to increase and speed up its production of the expensive bags.
BUSINESS
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Arrived at Milan Fashion Week Ready for the Front Row

After months of wearing nothing but Demna creations and appearing in Balenciaga’s spring 2022 campaign, Kim Kardashian appears ready to enter the next phase of her style evolution. Arriving in Milan this morning just as the city’s fashion week festivities kicked off, Kardashian wore a piece that reflected several of the moment’s key trends. Dressed in a custom, caramel-colored nappa leather boiler suit from Prada, the reality star immediately captured the attention of the paparazzi. Kardashian made a splash by shielding her eyes from the flashbulbs with a pair of the brand's sunglasses and adding a bit of sexiness to the look by letting her nylon Prada bra peek out from beneath her suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Luxury Analysts Applaud Louis Vuitton Price Increase

Click here to read the full article. “Considering the pricing power of Louis Vuitton and the desirability of the brand, we view the price increase as a positive for LVMH.” That’s how luxury analysts at Barclays reacted to news that the French luxury giant would hike prices worldwide to reflect inflation, and rising production, raw material and transportation costs.More from WWDFront Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022Front Row at Christian Dior Couture Spring 2022Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022 According to Barclays’ first “channel check,” prices for Vuitton’s signature bags increased by 10 percent on average with key item like the Neverfull going...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montaigne
Person
Raf Simons
Person
John Galliano
Person
Peter Marino
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Gianfranco Ferré
Person
Christian Dior
Hypebae

Dior Boasts a Vibrant Line of Bags in Its SS22 Collection

Dior has released a slew of handbags for Spring/Summer 2022 in an exploration of Marc Bohan’s lengthy tenure as the brand’s creative director from the ’60s to the ’80s. Reimagining Bohan’s aesthetic with a color block twist, bright yellow, green and orange hues are splashed across...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Fashion Design#Parisian#Champs Elys Es#The Dior Caf
tatler.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s pregnancy wardrobe is a masterclass in maternity dressing

Earlier this year, hotel heiress and New York society star Nicky Hilton Rothschild announced she was expecting her third child with financier James Rothschild. The couple married in 2015 at The Orangery of Kensington Palace Gardens with Hilton walking down the aisle in Valentino Haute Couture. It’s no surprise, then, that her maternity wardrobe has been a spectacle of dazzling design, all coinciding with an IRL bump debut at New York Fashion Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Delivers a Supermodel-Worthy Strut Wearing Colorful Fendi Marble Prints

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Zaya Wade is a force to be reckoned with. The 14-year-old daughter of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter to actress Gabrielle Union is slowly securing her spot as a rising style star. Her latest Instagram upload proves that theory as she showcased a new chic and fashion-forward look. In true model form, Wade showed off her Fendi threads while strutting through a hallway as tunes from Kaytranada and H.E.R. plays in the background. ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is America’s Favorite Designer Label, a New Study Says

Click here to read the full article. Americans just can’t get enough of Louis Vuitton. On the heels of LVMH posting a record $71.5 billion in revenue in 2021, the legendary French house can partially thank the pandemic boom for making it the most coveted luxury brand in the United States, according to a new study. The findings come from a study by online art gallery SINGULART, which examined search data from 2018 to 2021 to see where interest spiked for 42 designer brands. The French maison topped the chart of designer labels both in the US and in Europe, with a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue

Now Saweetie Takes Miu Miu’s Mega Mini For A Spin

Forget mini skirts: Miuccia Prada included mini-mini skirts in Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2022 show. In fact, Mrs Prada’s (naughty) schoolgirlish designs were less skirts, more belts. They arrived in collegiate colourways: brown, uniform regulation grey, tan and navy, interspersed with the occasional rock-chick black leather style. The low-rise...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Tries Out a Polarizing ’90s Shoe

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pretty much every major ’90s fashion trend has come back in recent years—notably fanny packs, scrunchies, white T-shirts worn underneath slip dresses. Fashion loves to revive a forgotten fad (right now, it’s all about 2000s pieces), but it appears Dua Lipa is bringing back another ’90s staple into 2022. Spotted in Miami this weekend, she revived the most polarizing summer shoe from the decade: Platform flip-flops.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Proof Zendaya Is a Fashion Week Icon

Watch: 18 EPIC Zendaya Pics at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere. Zendaya is winning the fashion game. For years now, the Euphoria star, who works with celeb stylist Law Roach, has turned heads on red carpets and runway shows. Whether she's striking a pose in a Berluti suit or commanding attention in a Ralph & Russo design, Zendaya continues to prove she's not afraid to push the fashion boundaries.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Kate Middleton Stepped Out for a Rare Street Style Moment

It's not everyday that Kate Middleton is spotted in the wild, outside the controlled environment of a royal engagement or event. But on Friday, the duchess stepped out for a rare solo shopping trip to the Peter Jones department store in London, and attempted to blend in with the rest of the public with her off-duty uniform.
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

Giorgio Armani is an O.G. Influencer

“Sudden, abrupt changes are way too easy, and utterly unnecessary.”. So decrees Giorgio Armani when I ask him about fashion’s relentless pursuit of buzz and novelty. After 50 years in business, he has earned the right to make such pronouncements, and to impart a few choice words to those following in his footsteps. At 87, the boy from a humble background in Piacenza remains emperor of luxury fashion and business, building Giorgio Armani SpA, of which he has retained complete, independent control, into a global behemoth spanning fashion, home, hospitality, sports, and philanthropy, and amassing a personal fortune of $7 billion, according to Forbes. In an industry dominated by conglomerates and consumed with youth, he is a man apart.
BUSINESS
wmagazine.com

Every Celeb Who Has Worn the Miu Miu Ultra Mini

From the second Miuccia Prada sent her ultra-cropped mini skirts down the runway for the Miu Miu spring/summer 2022 show, it was obvious she was on to something. In a current culture constantly reaching to the past, the return of the mini skirt, beloved by the likes of Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera in the early aughts, was inevitable, but Prada’s modern take on it brought the silhouette back in a new context.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy