Did a federal court just reveal Biden's Supreme Court nominee?

By Katelyn Polantz, Ariane de Vogue, Tierney Sneed, Jeff Zeleny
 4 days ago
A similar scenario occurred when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated in July...

Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden grins as reporter asks whether Black Supreme Court nomination is ‘affirmative action’

President Joe Biden appeared to grin when reporters asked what he thought of the Republican talking point that his plan to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court amounted to affirmative action. The reporter asked Mr Biden then question as he hosted Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and ranking member Sen Chuck Grassley, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Plenty of Republicans have repeated the talking point. Sen Roger Wicker of Mississippi told The Washington Post that whomever Mr Biden nominated would be the “beneficiary” of an affirmative action “quota” while Sen Josh Hawley told Sean Hannity that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

What to Know About Biden’s Top 3 Supreme Court Contenders

Only five days remain for President Joe Biden to keep his promise to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court before the end of February. President Joe Biden has interviewed three top contenders to fill his first Supreme Court vacancy, according to reporting in The Wall Street Journal , The New York Times , and elsewhere: D.C. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs. All three women are on the President’s shortlist, a source familiar with the White House vetting processes confirmed to TIME earlier in February.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
