Did a federal court just reveal Biden's Supreme Court nominee?

Only five days remain for President Joe Biden to keep his promise to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court before the end of February. President Joe Biden has interviewed three top contenders to fill his first Supreme Court vacancy, according to reporting in The Wall Street Journal , The New York Times , and elsewhere: D.C. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs. All three women are on the President’s shortlist, a source familiar with the White House vetting processes confirmed to TIME earlier in February.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO