A 401(k) plan is a powerful tax-advantaged tool for retirement savers. Employer matches offered by some plans make them even more potent. However, except in special cases you can’t withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59.5 Even then you’ll usually pay a 10% penalty. It’s even harder to tap 401(k) funds without paying regular income tax. However, there are strategies for getting some access to funds without triggering distribution taxes and penalties. If you’re curious about your 401(k) withdrawals, it may also be a good idea to talk to a financial advisor. Try using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO