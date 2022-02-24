ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville Man, 26, Suspected Of Manufacturing Counterfeit Drugs, Mailing Them Around The Country

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnBHo_0eOMHIPI00

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An investigation sparked by a suspicious vehicle investigation in Roseville led police to uncover a large counterfeit drug operation that was allegedly sending packages all over the country.

Roseville police say, back in January, officers responded to investigate a driver possibly under influence of drugs along the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ7wB_0eOMHIPI00

Some of the drugs police uncovered during the operation. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Roseville resident Anthony Coates. Officers searched him and found about .25 pounds of meth, while police say a search of his car also uncovered several pounds of drug making materials – like suspected powdered fentanyl, meth, binding agents, pill press dies, and other materials.

Detectives soon severed a search warrant to a location in Roseville as a follow-up to the investigation. During that search, detectives say they found a whole host of items related to counterfeit drug production.

Among the items discovered were .5 pounds of counterfeit Xanax, several ounces of counterfeit Adrenal, several counts of psychedelic mushrooms, several pounds of other unknown powders, marijuana, and containers of anabolic steroids that were packaged for sale.

Investigators allege that Coates was mailing the illicit drugs all over the country.

Coates has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing a host of drug sales and weapons offenses, along with the initial DUI charge. He is ineligible for bail.

