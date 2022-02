HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The number of active reported COVID cases in Reno County fell by 65 over the past 24 hours to 120. The number is the lowest since August 3 of 2021, and down 1,377 cases from the start of the month. The number of new cases increased by 11 over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of new cases for the month to 719 and an overall total of 17,708 since the pandemic began. The county has been averaging about 10 new cases per day over the past 10 days.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO