Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) _ Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2 million.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $27.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.56 billion, or $7.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DELL