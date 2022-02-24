ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Advisory: Snow, Sleet Expected For Morning Commute

By Baristanet Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a winter weather advisory in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday evening to 1 p.m. Friday with mixed precipitation according to the National Weather Service. Total combined...

