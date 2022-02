The students come from every region in Utah, bringing their skills, talents and academic acumen to the Sterling Scholar Awards in search of recognition and college money. Born from an idea in 1962, the program conceived by the Deseret News and KSL sought to bring recognition to students in 12 different fields of study, now since grown to 15. High school athletes had long received the accolades and trophies, but here was a chance to level the playing field and provide more opportunities to recognize the achievements of students in both the arts and sciences.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO