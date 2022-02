A joyous night for Arsenal, a devastating defeat for Wolves, and a late comeback completed and sealed not by the fab four, but attacking options number five, six and seven.Against a team who play on the margins as much as Wolverhampton Wanderers, you do not offer them a sniff. You certainly do not gift them an opening goal. And that was almost Arsenal and Gabriel’s fatal error.Instead, Mikel Arteta’s side turned the game around, scoring twice late on against the Premier League’s second-tightest defence and finally breaching the wall of gold that had stood in their way.It’s a seismic victory...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO