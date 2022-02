The EU will close its airspace to Russian airlines, as well as funding weapon supplies to Ukraine and banning pro-Kremlin media, Ursula von der Leyen has announced.The European Commission president said she was “shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian-registered or Russian-controlled aircraft” in an escalation of sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.“They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. Including the private jets of oligarchs,” she told a news conference on Sunday, on the fourth day since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.Ms von der Leyen said the bloc...

