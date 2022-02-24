Mark Hayter: Pa-thud — another pumpkin hit

Brother and sister Caiden and Izzy Aguilar from the Lynchburg area stepped into the rodeo arena at an early age. Caiden, 12, has even had success at the national level in bull riding, which he says is his area of focus. Izzy, 6, has just started barrel racing and goat tail tying at competitions. Mom, Lindsey, said Caiden first got interested in bull riding by watching the National Finals Rodeo on TV and by the time his grandmother took him to watch a rodeo in Ozark, he was hooked. “He was dead set on being a bull rider,” Lindsey said, admitting that she was against it initially. She eventually found a place where he could ride sheep and Caiden started mutton busting. From there he moved up to riding calves then mini bulls and steers. The size and age of the rider is paired with the size of the bull or steer, so the rider isn’t overwhelmed or discouraged too early. “They’ve got to get used to that power coming out of the chute,” Lindsey said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LYNCHBURG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO