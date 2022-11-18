I sleep-tested 20 mattress toppers. These 5 make it feel like I'm on a whole new bed.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Erin Brains/Insider

If you have a mattress that overheats or is too firm, a mattress topper is an affordable alternative to buying a whole new bed, especially if your bed is still supportive and under 10 years old.

Mattress pads and toppers help relieve your pressure points by adding a plush layer to your bed. Their cooling materials are ideal for hot sleepers. They also work well camping, in RVs, and to make your dorm room bed comfier.

I've tested sleep products professionally for four years and interviewed many sleep scientists and medical professionals in the process. I personally slept on 20 mattress toppers and pads for at least two nights and put each through several objective tests. The five toppers we recommend benefit a range of sleeping positions and budgets. See the end of our guide for our testing methodology and answers to your mattress pad questions .

Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and reviews home products here .

The best mattress toppers in 2022

Best mattress topper overall: Parachute Down Mattress Pad, $269 on Parachute

Best budget mattress topper: Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $99.99 on Amazon

Best cooling mattress topper: GhostBed Memory Foam Topper, $215 on Amazon

Best mattress topper for back pain: Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme Mattress Topper, $251.40 on Tempur-Pedic

Best latex mattress topper: Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper, $649 on Avocado

James Brains/Insider

Best mattress topper overall

The Parachute Down Mattress Pad was one of the best in every category we tested, including heat dissipation, motion isolation, comfort and support, and fit.

Overview of the Parachute Down Mattress Pad

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Primary material Down Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 4 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 10 Trial period/warranty 60 nights; 3 years Weight 4.4 pounds Thickness 1.5 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns

Parachute Down Mattress Pad review

Pros: Excellent heat dissipation, comfortable and supportive, made in the US, attaches to your mattress like a fitted sheet, machine washable, best motion isolation

Cons: Warranty void if tag removed, the deep pockets cause the skirt to hang down on thinner beds, not a good solution for people with down allergies

The Parachute Down Mattress Pad did well in every category we tested. The only category in which it was just "good" was the surface temperature immediately after getting up. Yet two minutes after getting up, it registered cooler temps than before I laid down. It was one of only two toppers to dissipate heat this well.

Parachute recommends machine washing your Down Mattress Pad before you sleep on it. Once it's ready, the topper goes on your mattress like a fitted sheet and has deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. I liked that it stayed in place well and didn't shift. However, the deep pockets cause the skirt to hang down the sides of thinner mattresses, creating an unattractive appearance.

The topper is made of European white down in the US and features a sateen cotton shell. The down of the topper kept me cool while offering plush comfort. I fell asleep quickly each night and woke up feeling refreshed. I preferred to sleep on my side, but it wasn't overly soft, so I felt good on my back and stomach as well.

The Parachute Down Mattress Pad is also a smart choice for couples because it performed the best in our motion transfer tests.

The biggest negative has to do with the warranty. The tag on the pad states that the warranty is void if removed.

I recommend the down-alternative pad for allergy sufferers. It didn't cool as well and felt a little too soft for stomach and back sleepers, but the pad was similar in other areas and costs $80 less.

James Brains/Insider

Best budget mattress topper

If you're looking for a cheap way to make your mattress cooler and softer, consider the Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper .

Overview of the Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Category Product Information Best for Hot sleepers, side and back sleepers Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Primary material Memory foam Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 2 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Trial period/warranty 30 days; 3 years Weight 17.2 pounds Thickness 3 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns

Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper review

Pros: Excellent cooling properties, great motion isolation, made of CertiPUR-US certified foam, stays in place, easy to set up

Cons: May be too soft for some sleeping styles and body types, plush design hinders movement

When you lie down on the Lucid Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper, the first thing you notice is how much you sink in. The topper comes in 2-, 3-, and 4-inch thicknesses. I tested the 3-inch-thick model, which was a little too soft for me, and I like soft. Unless you require the softest of the soft, I'd recommend trying the 2-inch style instead to ensure you are keeping your spine aligned correctly.

Despite the overbearing plushness, which made sleeping on my stomach uncomfortable, I woke up feeling refreshed after each night I slept on the Lucid Bamboo Charcoal topper.

The topper is nothing more than a slab of CertiPUR-US certified, bamboo charcoal-infused memory foam. Several holes help with heat dissipation, which works since the Lucid topper never got very hot in my tests. When I got up from it, the heat dissipated quickly.

The thick foam also helped with motion transfer, causing this model to register one of the lowest scores on the vibration meter I used for this test. Despite not attaching to the bed, it stayed in place as I slept on it.

There weren't any instructions for setup, and I was confused by the low-grade fabric covering that came on the topper. (I assumed it was for shipping purposes and tossed it.) The topper had a strong initial odor and was compressed, but it expanded and was odor-free by bedtime.

James Brains/Insider

Best cooling mattress topper

The GhostBed Memory Foam Topper with its unique airflow-promoting design did an outstanding job of dissipating heat in our tests while providing soothing comfort for side sleepers.

Overview of the GhostBed Memory Foam Topper

Category Product Information Best for Side sleepers, hot sleepers Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king Primary material Memory foam Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 4 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 7 Trial period/warranty None; 5 years Weight 30 pounds Thickness 3 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and no returns

GhostBed Memory Foam Topper review

Pros: Good cooling, excellent heat dissipation, plush comfort, zoned support, good pressure relief, made of CertiPUR-US certified gel-infused foam, great motion isolation, stays in place

Cons: May be too soft for stomach sleepers, back sleepers, and heavier individuals; no home trial

The GhostBed Memory Foam Topper is our pick for the best cooling topper because it did a good job of staying cool and an outstanding job of dissipating heat in our tests. The temperature-regulating CertiPUR-US certified gel memory foam material and unique airflow-promoting design kept me cool and comfy all night long.

The GhostBed topper has five different zones to provide pressure relief and support where you need it most. The soft feel was great when sleeping on my side, but it may be a little too soft for stomach sleepers, back sleepers, and heavier individuals. The GhostBed Memory Foam Topper has impressive motion isolation registering among the best in our vibrometer tests.

I like that it comes with a cover that goes over the topper and mattress to keep the topper in place and provide waterproof protection for your mattress. I recommend using the cover since the mattress pad is spot clean only.

GhostBed didn't skimp on material. The topper goes right to the edge of the bed to add to the comfort. Setup was a breeze. You just remove it from the vacuum-sealed packaging and lay it out on your bed with the patterns facing up. The process took less than five minutes, and the pad was odor-free and fully expanded by bedtime.

The biggest negative is you can't return the topper if it isn't right for you. However, it's covered by a 5-year warranty.

James Brains/Insider

Best mattress topper for back pain

If you suffer from chronic lower back pain, you'll appreciate the body-contouring foam of the Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme Mattress Topper .

Overview of the Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme Mattress Topper

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Primary material Memory foam Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 5 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 5 Trial period/warranty None; 10 years Weight 31 pounds Thickness 3 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping, no returns

Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme Mattress Topper review

Pros: Made of supportive and pressure-relieving memory foam, good heat dissipation, removable and machine-washable cover, 10-year warranty, easy to set up

Cons: No trial period, shifted significantly in the night, hard to put the cover back on after washing it

While testing the Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme Mattress Topper, I got back into running and weightlifting after an injury sidelined me. Both of these activities aggravate my chronic lower back pain. I went to bed with my body exhausted and awoke feeling refreshed and ready to run and lift again, and I think the Tempur-Topper Supreme had a lot to do with it.

I've long appreciated the supportive feel of Tempur-Pedic's proprietary memory foam. It slowly adjusts to the contours of your body and keeps your spine aligned no matter what position you're sleeping in.

The pad features a cover primarily made of polyester that zips off so you can throw it in the washing machine. Removing the cover and washing it was easy, but putting it back on was a different story. It took me about 10 minutes to slide the cover on the floppy pad. I recommend just putting a mattress protector over it (and your mattress) to save the hassle.

Setting up the Tempur-Topper Supreme was intuitive, and there was minimal initial odor, which completely dissipated by bedtime. The topper also did a good job of staying cool, and when I got up from it, the heat dissipated quickly.

There are a few negatives with this model, though. First, you can't return the topper once you receive it. Fortunately, there is an impressive 10-year warranty, so you can get a replacement if there are manufacturing defects.

Another negative is the pad shifted by several inches throughout the night as I slept on it, and there are no straps to keep it in place. Lastly, the motion isolation was just average.

James Brains/Insider

Best latex mattress topper

The Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper is designed for all sleeping styles and body types, and it's made of eco-friendly materials and comes with a one-year trial period.

Overview of the Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper

Category Product Information Best for All sleeping styles Available sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Primary material Latex Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 4 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 6 Trial period/warranty 1 year; 10 years Weight 38 pounds Thickness 2.75 inches Shipping and returns Free shipping and returns

Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper review

Pros: Made in the US with organic materials and natural latex, comfortable and supportive, great motion isolation, one-year risk-free trial period, 10-year warranty

Cons: Sleeps hot, shifts a bit, expensive

I'm a big fan of natural latex as a sustainable, responsive material. The soft rubber-like foam offers cushioning around the hips and shoulders while supporting your lower back and neck. You don't sink in like with memory foam; instead, there's more bounce.

The Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper is great because it's made of high-quality materials, including GOLS organic certified latex rubber foam. The topper as a whole is Made Safe and Greenguard Gold certified and handmade in California.

The quality translates to a hefty price ($649 for a Queen), but Avocado also offers a one-year risk-free trial period and 10-year warranty; both are the best of any of the toppers we tested.

The Avocado Organic Latex was one of the most supportive and pressure-relieving toppers I slept on. Whether on my stomach, side, or back, I felt great, and I woke up feeling refreshed in the morning. I tested the plush topper, which was slightly softer than average, but it's also available in firm.

Unfortunately, it slept pretty hot. It did an okay job of dissipating the heat once I got up, but it reached surface temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit when I was on the topper. Another negative is it doesn't attach to the mattress, which might have prevented it from shifting at night. On the plus side, the motion-dampening properties were great.

I was able to set up the topper in under five minutes. While there was an initial odor, by bedtime, it dissipated.

James Brains/Insider

What else we tested

We tested 20 mattress toppers for this guide. These are the ones that missed the cut.

What else we recommend and why:

Mattress toppers under $150

Allswell 4-Inch Memory Foam : This CertiPUR-US certified copper gel-infused memory foam topper was in the middle of the pack in every test, which makes it a solid product, but nothing sets it apart. It was easy to install, affordable, and stayed in place on the bed. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a warranty.

SensorPedic Bamboo Charcoal Infused Memory Foam : If our budget pick isn't available, we strongly recommend picking this topper up, especially if you suffer from back pain. When I started testing, my back pain was flaring up, but after two nights on this, I was feeling great. It didn't make our guide because it wasn't particularly good at cooling, and there's no trial period.

Mattress toppers under $300

Bear Pro : Previously, the Bear Pro Topper was our pick for the best cooling mattress pad. It's made of copper-infused CertiPUR-US certified foam, stays in place well, and has excellent pressure relief. However, our new cooling topper pick, the GhostBed, did better at dissipating heat. Still, we think the Bear Pro is a fantastic topper if you can find it in stock.

Nest Bedding Cooling : This topper didn't live up to its name, as it held onto heat once I got up. It also had poor motion isolation. However, it was comfortable to sleep on, is made in the US with CertiPUR-US certified foam, and didn't move on the bed. It's on the softer side, so it may be a good option for side sleepers who prefer a more pillow top feel.

Slumber Cloud Core : This pad did at least okay in every test we put it through. It goes on your mattress like a fitted sheet, which keeps it in place, and it's easy to clean. It was comfortable and supportive and offered impressive motion isolation. The biggest negative is the relatively short 180-day warranty. Plus, it was just in the middle of the pack at cooling and heat dissipation.

Mattress toppers under $500

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling : This is supposed to be a high-end, better-cooling version of our best topper for back pain, but it didn't perform as well in our tests. Despite its name, it was also inferior at cooling and costs $100 more than the other Tempur-Pedic topper. However, it was comfortable to sleep on, has a removable, machine-washable cover, and is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Saatva Graphite : We almost included this topper in our guide, but it just wasn't the best in any of our categories. Its average firmness was comfortable and supportive to sleep on, no matter my position. It did a good job of dissipating heat and features straps to secure it to your bed. However, it still shifted, and the topper has poor motion isolation.

Birch by Helix Plush Organic : The Birch topper is similar to our best overall pick. Both are handmade in the US using organic latex, cotton, and wool with all sorts of eco-friendly certifications. However, though the Birch was comfortable, I enjoyed the Avocado more. If the Avocado isn't available, this is a worthy substitute.

Mattress toppers over $1,500

Airweave Mattress Topper : Until recently, the Airweave topper was our pick for the best firm mattress topper. However, when the already-expensive price nearly doubled, it lost its spot in our guide. The Airweave is still a great product, but at this price point, you could buy a whole new mattress. Toppers that make your mattress firmer are rare, and we will continue to look for a good, reasonably priced alternative.

What we don't recommend and why:

Perfectly Snug Smart Topper : I really wanted to love this topper. It uses little fans to promote airflow to keep you cool (or warm) through the night. The app lets you customize your experience, even heating the topper to wake you in the morning. Unfortunately, it just isn't comfortable to sleep on, like really uncomfortable. It reminded me of sleeping on a sofa bed, with its hard spots. I'm interested in testing future iterations of this topper as they company(hopefully) makes it more comfortable.

Eight Sleep Pod Pro Cover with PerfectFit : The cool thing about the Eight Sleep topper is it makes your bed as hot or as cold as you want. It pumps water between 55 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit through the topper to keep you cool or warm you up. The app tracks your sleep, and you can adjust the temp to help you stay asleep through the night and wake up in the morning. We initially recommended the Pod Pro Cover, but after less than a month of use, it sprung a leak, which destroyed the mattress it covered.

Lucid Gel Memory Foam : This topper is incredibly soft, like our budget pick. Since it's made of memory foam, you sink in, making it hard to change positions in the night or get up in the morning. We recommend going with our budget pick instead because of its superior cooling properties and motion isolation.

PlushBeds Natural Wool : The PlushBeds topper was the only model we tested that had wool fill. It's handmade in the US and is chemical-free. However, it smelled awful, and the odor didn't go away. It also trapped heat and was way too soft for comfort.

Sleep Number DualTemp Individual Layer : The Sleep Number mattress and AirFit pillow are among my favorites, and I had high hopes for the topper but was disappointed. It pumps air through the topper to warm or cool based on your preferences. I found it didn't do very well at cooling and wasn't comfortable. I expected more at this price point.

James Brains/Insider

Our mattress pad testing methodology

I tested all of the mattress toppers in this guide. In addition to sleeping on them, there are several objective tests I put each one through. The most important factors to consider when picking a topper are comfort, bed fit, and heat dissipation. I used the same queen-size mattress with each topper for consistency.

Test results for the main attributes we tested:

Attribute Parachute Down Pad Lucid Bamboo Charcoal GhostBed Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme Avocado Firmness (1 softest to 10 firmest) 4 2 4 5 4 Motion isolation (1 awful to 10 best) 10 7 7 5 6 Heat dissipation (1 traps heat to 10 stays cool) 9 9 10 6 1 Size of queen 60" x 75.5" 58.5" x 77.5" 59.5" x 79" 58" x 77.5" 59" x 78" Trial period 60 nights 30 nights None None 1 year Warranty 3 years 3 years 5 years 10 years 10 years

Here are the main attributes we looked for and how we tested them:

Setup: I timed how long it took me to unbox each mattress topper and if there were any unusual or nonintuitive steps. Aside from the Sleep Number and Eight Sleep toppers, each model took less than five minutes to set up. I noted if the topper came vacuum-sealed, had an initial odor, and if any smell dissipated by bedtime.

Fit: Once fully expanded, I measured each topper to see if it covered an 80-inch-by-60-inch queen mattress. After sleeping on the topper, I noted whether it stayed in place or shifted and if a fitted sheet with 13-inch-deep pockets could cover the topper and our 10-inch-thick test mattress. The fitted sheet stayed on through the night with all models we tested.

Heat dissipation: I used an infrared thermometer to measure the surface temperature of the part of the bed where my torso would be before lying on it for at least an hour, right after getting up, and two minutes after getting up. I compared the temperatures to determine which models were best at heat dissipation. I performed these tests several times until I felt confident in the measurements.

Support: This is a subjective test based on my four years of testing sleep products. Each morning, I would record any soreness I felt, how comfortable the topper felt the previous night, and I'd look at my sleep stats collected using the Garmin Forerunner 945 Smart Watch . I'd also note which positions felt most comfortable.

Motion isolation: I placed my phone with the Vibration Meter app open on the bed, approximately 12 inches from the right side. Next, I lifted a 15-pound bowling ball above my head and dropped it onto the topper so that it landed about 12 inches from the left side of the bed (and 36 inches from the phone). I performed this test five times and kept the median score.

Trial and warranty: Ideally, you can return a topper if it's not suitable for your body type and sleeping style. I looked at each topper's return policy/trial period and looked for any loopholes, like shipping costs. The median trial period for the models we tested was 30 nights, and I docked points if a topper didn't have a trial period. Also, since you want your topper to last, we looked at the warranties. The median warranty length is three years.

Why should I buy a mattress topper?

Mattress topper FAQs

The most common reason people buy a mattress topper is to make their bed more comfortable. It's also great to use in an RV, under a sleeping bag when camping, or as a guest bed.

Rebecca Robbins , PhD, associate scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, recommends a topper to extend the life of your mattress or if you got a secondhand mattress that doesn't match your sleep style.

However, you don't want your matters to be too soft. "Not having enough firmness can cause the spine to reduce its curvature," said Randall Laurich , DC, a chiropractor in South Florida. "So a softer, thicker topper sometimes has adverse effects, while a smaller, thinner topper could have more positive benefits overall."

Should you buy a new mattress or a mattress topper?

Mattresses should last 8 to 10 years. If you've had an uncomfortable bed for less than that, a mattress topper can reintroduce comfort to your sleep. If your bed is older than 10 years, look for a replacement .

You need a new mattress when it starts to sag and provide less support. First, check your mattress's warranty. Most warranties cover your bed for at least 10 years — some last for a lifetime. If the warranty still covers your mattress, you could get a replacement or repair for free or a nominal fee.

If your mattress has reached the end of its life and you can't afford to replace it, a mattress topper is a good stopgap, helping you squeeze an extra year or two out of your mattress.

How do you clean a mattress topper?

Latex, memory foam, and most other mattress toppers are not machine washable. Messes should be spot-cleaned with a mild detergent and damp towel in most cases. Then let the pad dry completely before covering it.

Consult the topper's user manual, tags, or the manufacturer's website for the most accurate directions.

We strongly recommend using a mattress protector on your bed. The best ones are waterproof and machine-washable and cost as little as $20. Check out our guide to the best mattress protectors for more info.

Which mattress topper is suitable for your sleeping style?

Generally, back sleepers benefit from firmer mattress toppers. Side sleepers prefer softer toppers. Stomach sleepers should choose a topper that doesn't sink in too much. Your goal is to keep your spine aligned.

Laurich recommends starting your mattress topper search with the best firmness for your style. "A stomach sleeper should have something a little less firm because if you have a belly or abdominal distension, it's uncomfortable to be on something that's extremely firm," Laurich said.

He recommended something firmer for back sleepers to ensure the spine remains supported. Side sleepers benefit from softer mattress toppers. However, preferences can vary significantly within each sleeping style.

Is down ethical?

Down does not come from the feathers of birds. Instead, it comes from the soft underbelly of a goose or duck raised for food. Because of this, down is a sustainable byproduct.

Many factories, processing plants, and farms undergo independent auditing to ensure humane practices. The Global Traceable Down Standard (GTDS) is the strictest certification. However, it primarily certifies clothing.

The Responsible Down Standard (RDS) is a common certification in the bedding industry. It evaluates the process from the farm to the final product, prohibits force-feeding and live-plucking, and makes sure the Five Freedoms of animal welfare are followed. These include freedom of movement, comfortable shelter, and fresh water and food access.

Our top pick, the Parachute Down Mattress Pad, is made with RDS-certified down .

Lauren Savoie/Business Insider