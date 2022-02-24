ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Colleyville Middle School Teacher Resigns Over Video Of Her Saying ‘Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die’

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8HvX_0eOMDeCe00

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Colleyville Middle School teacher resigned Thursday, Feb. 24 after a video of something she said in a private conversation with colleagues in a hallway started spreading on social media.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD alerted families to the news in a statement it put out Thursday afternoon.

In the video, it is difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines.

And then the teacher in question said, “conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD put the teacher on administrative leave on Wednesday saying, “The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School.

On Thursday, the school district shared the following statement with CGISD families:

GCISD Community,

The Colleyville Middle School teacher whose words were captured in a widely circulated online video has resigned and will not be returning to the classroom. GCISD is working to ensure that her students experience as little disruption in their learning as possible.

The views expressed in that video do not reflect the opinions or the professionalism of Colleyville Middle School and other GCISD employees. It is inexcusable to wish harm on those with whom we disagree.

Colleyville Middle School is a high-achieving school with outstanding teachers and staff who are dedicated to students’ success and well-being. This incident should not overshadow the many heights that Colleyville Middle School students reach every day or the tireless work of teachers at Colleyville Middle School and across GCISD.

Comments / 13

will Robinson
1d ago

Good thing it wasn’t about a different group because she would have been fired!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Bonham Middle School principal placed on leave

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Mareka Austin, Principal at Bonham Middle School, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to an email sent to Bonham parents today. That information has also been confirmed by an ECISD spokesperson. The nature of that investigation has not been revealed.  In an email sent to parents, ECISD […]
BONHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Colleyville, TX
Education
City
Colleyville, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

This Principal Showed Teachers a Video on White Privilege—Then Had to Apologize

A Kansas principal was reportedly forced to apologize by the local school board for simply showing a video about white privilege to faculty members. In January, Principal Tim Hamblin shared with Derby High School staff a video from Dr. Joy DeGruy, a Black author who detailed her experiences with racism and white privilege, KMUW Wichita reported. The girls basketball team had watched the video after a racist incident in 2021, and Hamblin wanted teachers to know more about what their students had watched, according to the report.
DERBY, KS
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly kissed juvenile female student on the lips in class; the teen’s parents were aware of ‘a close relations between their daughter and the teacher’

The 29-year-old mat teacher reportedly kissed a female teen student on the lips in class. The middle school teacher had reportedly been pursuing a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. The 29-year-old man reportedly asked two other students to leave and then allegedly stood up, wrapped his arms around the female student while she was facing him, pulled her mask down and kissed her on the lips, despite her attempts to pull away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School District#Colleyville Middle School#Christians#Grapevine Colleyville Isd#Cgisd#Gcisd Community
Anchorage Daily News

Mom files complaint with Tennessee school claiming students got lesson on ‘how to torture a Jew’

After school one day last week, Juniper Russo’s 13-year-old daughter came home and confided in her mother: “I don’t feel safe in Bible class anymore,” she said. The Jewish teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., said her Bible history teacher wrote on the board the transliteration of the Hebrew name for God, a word not traditionally uttered by Jewish people.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

Elementary school cafeteria monitor forced little girl to eat the food she previously threw in the garbage because she didn’t like it, worker and principal fired

Since the very first day in school, children spend most of their time in schools in the years ahead and time spent in school has great impact on their overall development during the years. Therefore, teachers and all the other school workers have major roles in children’s lives including teaching them how to behave and about the real values in life.
EDUCATION
CW33

Best high schools in Texas

DALLAS (STACKER) — As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
104K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy