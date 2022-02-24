Connecticut lawmakers debate Lamont proposal to formalize zero-carbon electric supply target by 2040

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes Thursday sparred with legislators over a proposal to formalize Connecticut’s goal of achieving statewide zero-carbon electric supply by 2040.

Dykes and Gov. Ned Lamont argue that codifying the 2040 target — which was first established by Lamont in 2019 and later included in DEEP’s 2020 Integrated Resource Plan — would help Connecticut fully transition its electric grid from relying on gas and oil.

“We believe it would be a great thing for Connecticut to see this enacted into law because it sets a clear planning goal,” Dykes said Thursday at a hearing.

Some members of the General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee, however, questioned how realistic the target would be, particularly given that Connecticut has not met other emissions targets.

The proposed legislation, S.B. No. 10 , would codify that by Jan. 1, 2040, Connecticut must achieve a zero-carbon electric supply. The target would stand in addition to previous goals of a 10% reduction in the state’s 1990 level of emissions by 2020, a 45% reduction by 2030 and a 80% reduction by 2050.

“We’ve already made great progress in decarbonizing our grid, but we need to make sure we get the rest of the way there,” Lamont said in a statement Thursday, adding that the codification would “provide critical direction” to DEEP, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) and utilities across the state.

Connecticut is not on track to meet its current emissions reduction targets, as DEEP acknowledged last fall. To achieve its goals, the state must decrease emissions in its transportation and building sectors by about 30% between now and 2030. Dykes noted last October that while Connecticut had seen reductions in its electric power sector, it has seen modest increases in those two sectors.

Charles Rothenberger, an attorney for Save the Sound, submitted testimony to the energy committee in favor of the 2040 target and said in an interview Thursday that the legislature could be doing more to help Connecticut meet its emissions reduction goals.

“A course-correction clearly needs to be made now that would [require] some more aggressive action than we’re seeing in the bills that have been introduced so far,” he said.

For Rothenberger, the goals laid out in the governor’s bill seem reasonable and attainable.

“The deadline is 2040, so that gives us 18 years to work toward that,” he said. “I think it’s incredibly realistic.”

During the hearing, some state lawmakers voiced concerns about the target.

State Rep. Harry Arora, a Greenwich Republican, said that while he supports emissions reductions, he called the bill an “aspirational” one with misplaced priorities. The legislation is “a little bit too aggressive on the best friend we have,” he said, referring to natural gas.

“If we start doing what we are saying, so loud, so clear, there will be no investment in hydrocarbons,” he said. “We still need some investment in hydrocarbons.”

Dykes argued that the legislation would help inform the state’s use of renewable technologies and development of energy efficiency. She added that accelerated decarbonization in the electric sector would compound the emissions benefits of shifting toward electric vehicles.

State Rep. David Arconti, a Danbury Democrat, raised concerns about how utilities would meet the 2040 target and what would happen when the state’s emissions spiked during the wintertime.

“That’s my fear: We have this statute, for planning purposes, but practically and in reality, we’re going to see emissions rise because of market inefficiencies,” he said. “So I don’t know how to reconcile that.”

Dykes responded that she shared Arconti’s concerns, but argued that the target will help ensure that the state is investing in carbon-free dispatchable energy sources, which could kick in if needed.

Marissa Gillett, chairman of PURA, noted during the hearing that the agency looks to the executive and legislative branches for policy signals as it upgrades the state’s grid.

“If we know the state is looking to electrify both transportation and heating, then that tells me, at PURA, that I need to be even more concerned about the reliability of the infrastructure and make sure that that electricity that is going to power our cars and our houses is delivered in a reliable way,” Gillett said. “It’s important to send long-term price signals to the market, especially if we are looking to bring in to the space additional competition, and there’s also a cost of inaction.”

Still, she emphasized that state leaders need to ensure that rising electrical costs are kept in check for consumers.

After drawing criticism last fall following the collapse of the Transportation and Climate Initiative, Lamont issued an executive order in December aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Connecticut’s executive branch. That order established several new goals, including a commitment that all electricity purchased and generated by the state’s executive branch be zero-carbon by 2030.

But the Lamont administration also emphasized the need for broad legislation to supplement executive action.

“To meet the overall targets that we need to be meeting to reduce emissions, we will need new authority that the legislature has, to date, not granted,” Dykes said at the time.

During the hearing, lawmakers and speakers touched on a number of other proposed pieces of legislation, including S.B. No. 92 , regarding the electrification of school buses in Connecticut and H.B. No. 5117 , which would make electric vehicle charging stations accessible to residents of multi-unit homes.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com . Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .