ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

James Tavernier brace helps Rangers into Europa League last 16

By Ronnie Esplin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G21Wf_0eOMDNOP00

Rangers dug deep into their reserves to battle past Borussia Dortmund and into the Europa League last 16 with a dramatic 6-4 aggregate win at Ibrox.

The Scottish champions stunned the Bundesliga outfit with a 4-2 win in the first leg of the knockout round play-off in Germany last week and the return game in Glasgow was equally pulsating.

Gers skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 22nd minute but goals from England international Jude Bellingham on the half-hour mark and striker Donyell Malan had the super-charged Bundesliga visitors ahead at the interval.

Tavernier turned anxiety back to joy when he levelled in the 57th minute and Rangers tightened up in the nervy second half where Ryan Kent had a ‘goal’ chopped off through VAR but at the end of a frenetic night the Light Blues fans celebrated one of the finest European outcomes in the club’s history.

It was all set up for one of the great Euro nights in Govan but there was always the chance of things going wrong, given the level of opposition.

Dortmund went into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 6-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday but star striker Erling Haaland was again missing with an abductor problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziIDi_0eOMDNOP00

From the side which lost in the first leg, Emre Can, Thomas Meunier, Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard came back in while Giovanni Van Bronckhorst named the same Gers team that started in Dortmund.

Before the game dozens of travelling fans spilled on to the pitch and had to be restrained back into their section by police and stewards, adding a sense of menace to the night.

On the pitch, as boss Marco Rose promised, the visitors attacked and as Dortmund swarmed all over the home side the Gers goal survived early scares with an effort from Bellingham hitting a post before theball was eventually cleared.

Respite came from a rare foray when Gers winger Kent was tripped just inside the box by Julian Brandt, referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz pointing to the spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g95F_0eOMDNOP00

Ibrox erupted when Tavernier slammed the penalty high past keeper Gregor Kobel, beating him again from 12 yards as he had last week.

Moments later, as Dortmund came storming back, Brandt’s powerful drive from the edge of the box drew a terrific save from Allan McGregor but the visitors were not to be denied and when Bellingham found himself with only the Rangers keeper to beat after a mistake by Connor Goldson and the English teenager stroked the ball past him with assurance.

The home side were still mostly defending but when midfielder Joe Aribo slipped in Scott Arfield on the break his shot from close range was parried by Kobel and Gers striker Alfredo Morelos blasted the rebound against defender Mats Hummels as Dortmund escaped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQ98N_0eOMDNOP00

However, there was no escape for Rangers when they were again pressed back into their own box with Malan getting a touch to a Bellingham flick to slide the ball past McGregor from 10 yards.

Leon Balogun replaced Borna Barisic for the start of the second-half where Morelos hit the side-netting with a drive before Kobel saved a decent effort.

However, again it was Tavernier who came up trumps when he flashed a deep cross from rampaging defender Calvin Bassey in from six yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aoicb_0eOMDNOP00

Kent then had the ball in the net in the 67th minute from a Morelos pass on the break but after looking at his VAR monitor, the referee controversially ruled it out, judging a foul on Can by the Colombia striker.

Dortmund were throwing everything at Rangers and Kent then had a breakaway halted by the impressive speed of Schulz.

The game stretched and the home side enjoyed more positive possession but were happy to keep the scoreline as it was on what was a great night for Rangers and Scottish football.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Six Nations 2022: Flanker Rory Darge makes first Scotland start against France

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app. Rory Darge will make his first Scotland start in Saturday's Six Nations visit of...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Randers 1-3 Leicester (agg 2-7): Brendan Rodgers' Foxes keep silverware hopes alive as they book their spot in Europa Conference League last 16 thanks to Harvey Barnes' opener and a James Maddison brace

James Maddison produced two brilliant strikes to keep Leicester’s hopes of silverware alive as they claimed a first away win since October to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League. After Harvey Barnes had given Leicester – 4-1 up from the first leg last week – the...
SOCCER
Porterville Recorder

Barca advances in Europa League, Rangers knock out Dortmund

Barcelona found its scoring touch again to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 win over Napoli on Thursday, while Rangers knocked out Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow. Frenkie de Jong scored with a long-range curler and newly signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted again for Barcelona,...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Brandt
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Connor Goldson
Person
Thorgan Hazard
Person
James Tavernier
Person
Nico Schulz
Person
Ryan Kent
Person
Allan Mcgregor
Person
Alfredo Morelos
The Independent

Frank Lampard blasts officials after Everton’s defeat to Manchester City

A furious Everton manager Frank Lampard blasted VAR official Chris Kavanagh as “incompetent at best” and a “professional who cannot do his job right” after his side were denied a late penalty in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.Phil Foden’s 82nd-minute goal was shortly followed by the ball striking the arm of midfielder Rodri.Referee Paul Tierney had not given a decision on the pitch and VAR official Kavanagh ruled there was no reason to change that.The fury of the home fans was matched by that of coach Ashley Cole, who was shown a yellow card for his protestations to Tierney...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Football#Borussia Dortmund#The Europa League#Europaleague Round#Rangers Football Club#Var#Light Blues#European
The Independent

Improving Newcastle spoil Christian Eriksen’s return to action

Christian Eriksen completed his emotional return to football as he made his Brentford debut as a second-half substitute against Newcastle – but the visitors took the Premier League points with a 2-0 win.The former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder received a huge ovation as he came off the bench in the 52nd minute, 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.The 30-year-old was unable to prevent Brentford being dragged further into the relegation battle following a 2-0 defeat.But the very fact Eriksen, who revealed he had “died for five minutes” at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers hails 'superb' James Maddison after stunning brace in Europa Conference League... and says Kasper Schmeichel is a 'top goalkeeper' after heroic performance in Denmark

Brendan Rodgers hailed James Maddison after the Leicester star scored a spectacular double to send his team into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League. Maddison had branded his first-half display against Randers ‘rubbish’ but he made amends after the break, scoring a free-kick from 20 yards in the 70th minute and delivering his second from similar range four minutes later – this time from open play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
The Independent

Thomas Frank believes Christian Eriksen can make a difference for Bees

Thomas Frank is convinced Christian Eriksen will help steer Brentford clear of relegation after the midfielder completed his emotional return to football.The former Tottenham and Inter Milan star received a huge ovation as he came off the bench in the 52nd minute, 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.The 30-year-old was unable to prevent Brentford being dragged further into Premier League relegation trouble following a 2-0 defeat by Newcastle.But the very fact Eriksen, who revealed he had “died for five minutes” at the Parken Stadion, stepped on the pitch at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Magpies’ climb away from danger continues with victory at Brentford

Newcastle continued their climb away from trouble at the foot of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at 10-man Brentford – a game which saw Christian Eriksen make his long-awaited return to action.The Magpies took full advantage after VAR advised Mike Dean to head to the pitchside monitor 11 minutes in, with Josh Dasilva sent off for a reckless challenge on Matt Target.Twenty minutes later, Joelinton headed in Ryan Fraser’s cross, and Joe Willock made it 2-0 as he capped a swift counter-attack just before half-time.Eriksen came on to make his Brentford debut in the second half, 259 days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Spartak Moscow drawn to face Leipzig in Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russian club Spartak Moscow will play at Leipzig in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League before needing to find a neutral venue outside the country to host the return match. The clubs were drawn to face each other on...
UEFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Europa League schedule: Napoli vs. Barcelona live stream, TV channel, watch online, time, news, odds

After last week's 1-1 draw at Camp Nou, Napoli and Barcelona will play the second leg of the Europa League's playoffs at the Stadio Maradona, where one of the two sides will advance to the round of 16. In the first leg, Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the 29th minute to give Napoli the 1-0 lead and Ferran Torres scored in the 59th minute to seal the 1-1 draw on a penalty. Barcelona maintained the majority of possession -- 67% to 33% -- and they also outshot Napoli 21 to 4 and won the xG battle 2.0 to 0.9. Thursday's clash sees Barcelona as the slight favorites, but Napoli are in front of their home supporters and will not be a cakewalk for the Catalan club.
UEFA
The Independent

Rangers seal historic upset against Borussia Dortmund to reach Europa League last 16

To Wolves in 1961, Bayern Munich in 1972, Juventus in 1978, Leeds United in 1992, Parma in 1999 and Paris Saint-Germain in 2001, add Borussia Dortmund 2022. After such a long wait, during which times like these could not have felt further away, Ibrox has another famous European night to add to the list.Yet, as Rangers triumphed over Borussia Dortmund after a spectacular second leg confirmed passage into the Europa League round of 16, there was no desire to lament a long time between drinks. It was only last week they had turned over Dortmund so comprehensively with a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Profligate Manchester United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

It may still be the case that Manchester United have only lost once since the 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road which led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking last November and Ralf Rangnick’s subsequent appointment on an interim basis, but draws like this are slowly eroding hope of playing in next season’s Champions League.Solskjaer’s conquerors Watford, under new management themselves, will celebrate this goalless draw at Old Trafford as one of the highlights of their season, even if the point does little to help Roy Hodgson’s side in their battle against the drop. For United, it was yet another afternoon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

522K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy