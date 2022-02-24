ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Beauty Products: What Things Do You Buy the Most?

By Karen
makeupandbeautyblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI am forever buying new packs of black hair ties to replace the ones that disappear into the black hole of beauty products. When I try really hard not to lose them, I might go five, maybe six months, without buying a new pack. Typically, though, I’m grabbing a...

makeupandbeautyblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a 74-Year-Old Makeup Artist—These Are the Products I Swear By for Creating a 5-Minute Face’

As we get older, our skin needs more moisture—and it can be challenging to find makeup products that work. “As skin ages, oil production slows down," says Dr. Maral Skelsey told Well + Good, "Oil glands become smaller and fewer in number, and lowered hormone levels affect how much oil is produced." The reduced levels of moisture can make skin feel dry and result in makeup creasing or flaking throughout the day.
MAKEUP
In Style

This Under-Eye Concealer Is So Good, It's Like I'm Wearing a Beauty Filter in Real Life

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Dark under-eye circles have been my arch nemesis for as long as I can remember. Even in high school I was already on the hunt for a holy grail product that would take away the tired look I always seem to have, no matter how many hours of peaceful rest I get the night before.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Beauty Products#Hair Conditioner#Sunscreen#Black Hair#Mandolorian#Biossance Omega Repair
Allure

The Best New Hair Products Hitting Shelves in February

Spring may be just around the corner, but most of us are still contending with the woes that winter weather can cast upon our hair. That means conditioning and moisturizing is more important than ever, and new February launches indicate that our favorite brands are well aware of that, with therapeutic and frizz-fighting picks from Not Your Mother's, Oribe, Curl Queen, and more.
HAIR CARE
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
Observer

The Best Body Lotions to Soothe and Moisturize Dry Skin

No skincare routine is complete without an excellent body lotion, because soft, smooth and hydrated skin is always the goal. While body cream might not seem like the most glamorous step in your regimen, it’s one of the most important, especially during the winter when the weather is particularly harsh and drying. After all, dry skin isn’t just an aesthetic situation; it can also lead to cracked and rough patches that are itchy and painful.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
In Style

The Eye Cream That Shoppers Call a "Facelift in a Bottle" Is 20% Off at Amazon

When it comes to skincare routines, multi-use products are the name of the game. It's easy to rack up a 10-plus-step regimen if you rely on separate products for each area and skin concern. That's why hundreds of Amazon shoppers use the Avène PhysioLift Eye Cream to fill wrinkles, reduce puffiness, and brighten dark circles. And right now, you can get the popular skincare product on sale for $37 at Amazon.
SKIN CARE
Tampa Bay Times

19 Best Body Washes for Dry Skin

Finding the right body wash can be an incredibly frustrating task for those with dry skin. Many formulas that are currently on the market contain ingredients that strip the skin of its natural moisture, rather than supporting and supplementing it. There are also a variety of body washes containing harsh ingredients that aggressively cleanse away dirt, debris, and excess grime, leaving the skin feeling parched, tight, textured, and irritated.
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

27 Best Makeup Products on Amazon to Try Right Now

For years, I've done the majority of my shopping on Amazon—toilet paper, cat food, bach party decorations...if it's got free two-day shipping, it's in my cart. Basically everything on Amazon was fair game—expect makeup. As a beauty editor, I only shopped at traditional beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and drugstores and you know what? I was majorly missing out. Amazon has some *incredible* makeup offerings—from award-winning mascaras to trendy lipstick colors. You can literally shop whole virtual stores from iconic brands like Maybelline and Stila or find indie gems from brands like PYT and ATHR. Bottom line: Shopping for makeup on Amazon is v convenient but it can be overwhelming, so keep the below tips in mind before making a purchase.
MAKEUP
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
StyleCaster

Don’t Sleep on Peyton List’s Beauty Brand — It’s Better Than Many Celeb Products

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Another day, another celebrity beauty brand. I know what you’re thinking. There are too many and some that just don’t feel authentic. But don’t sleep on Pley Beauty from Peyton List. Trust me. The Cobra Kai star rolled out a huge makeup line full of really fun, efficacious products that are vegan, cruelty-free, “clean” (without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, PEGs and others) and as sustainable as possible. List has sensitive skin and wanted to create safe...
MAKEUP
CBS News

Black-owned beauty brands to try

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to support Black-owned brands this Black History Month and beyond? February is the perfect time to swap out your...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

25 Black-owned Beauty Brands You Can Shop During Black History Month and Beyond

February is Black History Month, and that's a perfect opportunity to highlight some well-known (and lesser-known) Black-owned companies that would benefit from your support. While the list below includes a range of notable Black-owned hair care, skin care and cosmetics brands, I would consider it a starting point, not a comprehensive directory. While I encourage you to buy Black-owned during Black History Month, I hope you'll discover a new brand or product to incorporate into your beauty routine or offer as a gift throughout the year -- not just this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Shoppers Are Replacing Their Expensive Anti-Aging Creams With This Now-$9 L'Oréal Moisturizer

With intense winter weather here to stay, cultivating the right anti-aging skincare routine that'll soothe dryness and smooth wrinkles is a must. Sure, there are tons of high-end options to choose from, but if you're looking for something that'll deliver results without costing a fortune, one moisturizer that should be on your radar is the L'Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Day/Night Cream. It's beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers and is on sale for just $9 right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

Does Drinking A Lot Of Water Really Give You Better Skin?

Celebrities used to get away with claiming the secret to their red-carpet-ready skin was simply drinking a lot of water. Now we know there’s way more happening behind the scenes that helps A-listers have flawless skin, but it’s also true that drinking water ― and drinking enough of it ― is necessary to stay healthy.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy