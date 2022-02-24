ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West sings karaoke while celebrating Floyd Mayweather’s birthday

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Kanye West , who legally changed his name to Ye, was filmed celebrating boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ’s 45th birthday with a karaoke ballad of Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be.”

According to TMZ Sports, the party was hosted on Wednesday at David Grutman’s Sushi Fly Chicken in Miami with Antonio Brown and Aaron Donald also filmed joining in on the celebrations.

This comes after Kanye West mocked Pete Davidson for deleting Instagram as their feud continues amid the SNL comedian dating Ye’s former wife Kim Kardashian .

