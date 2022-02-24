ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden vows to help US consumers with gas prices after Russia invades Ukraine

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden acknowledged a wave of incoming turbulence for US gas prices and potentially other areas of the economy on Thursday but vowed that his administration would do “everything” it could to minimise the effects felt by Americans.

Biden made the remarks during a national address and q&a session with reporters at the White House, his first address of the type since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Wednesday night.

“I will do everything in my power to limit the pain that the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” declared the president.

