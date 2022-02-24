6 Small Ways to Help Ukrainian Citizens Right Now

A young child waves goodbye to a friend from outside the bus in Lisichansk, Ukraine. ASSOCIATED PRESS.

This morning, we all awoke to the news that Russia has initiated a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Understandably, a lot of us are feeling hopeless and helpless as we watch Ukrainian citizens flee their homes to avoid Russian attacks on their cities. While the situation is complicated and at times puzzling, one thing is clear: Ukrainian citizens are facing imminent danger and need our help as Russia continues on the path toward war.

We may not have the power to help in a big way, but there are small and relatively low-effort ways to help Ukrainian citizens right now. If you want to help Ukrainian citizens but are unsure of how to do so, we’ve compiled a list of organizations that are actively helping people as events unfold in Ukraine.

Project Hope

Project Hope’s emergency response team and their partners in Europe are sending necessary medical supplies to Ukrainians and are standing by to provide health screenings, mental health support and care for refugees as this tragic situation unfolds. You can donate to Project Hope’s efforts here.

Voices of Children

Voices of Children is a charitable organization that helps children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine through psychological and psychosocial support to children.

You can learn more about the organization and make a donation through their website.

Ukrainian Red Cross

The Ukrainian Red Cross is on the ground in Ukraine working to collect blood for injured victims, mobilizing volunteers, gathering resources and providing emergency services. You can donate here through their website.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders is helping Ukrainian citizens with everything from injuries to Covid-19 testing and support. Doctors Without Borders also helps to offer mental health care to citizens during this time of crisis. You can donate to Doctors Without Borders here.

United Help Ukraine

United Help Ukraine recently initiated a fundraiser to “prepare humanitarian aid to civilians that might be directly affected if Russian forces attack.”

The organization will also be providing first aid kits and various other medical supplies to the soldiers fighting on the front lines. More information on United Help Ukraine and a link to donate can be found on their website.

Razom Emergency Response

Donations made to Razom Emergency response will be used to purchase and deliver essential equipment and goods, translate documents, and get as many volunteers as possible on the ground. You can donate through their website, found here.