Google Messages brings categories, 'auto-delete OTPs' to more users

Even though battery life on the iPhone is excellent, battery degradation remains an unavoidable fact of life. This has recently become more of an issue because iPhone users are upgrading their devices far less frequently than in years past. Whereas most people used to get a new iPhone every two years, these days it’s not uncommon to see people upgrade their iPhone once every three to five years. For these users, it’s not uncommon to see the maximum capacity of an iPhone battery drop by more than 20% in less than three years.

