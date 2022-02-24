ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Messages brings categories, 'auto-delete OTPs' to more users

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCategories on Google Messages are reportedly arriving for users outside India. The feature...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

More than 50,000 Android users need to delete this malicious new app pronto

Google's Play Store is under constant attack from increasingly resourceful bad actors, and despite the search giant's best efforts to keep Android users worldwide protected from all kinds of threats to their most sensitive information, yet another malicious app has reportedly managed to wreak havoc of late. What's the app...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Google Messages
Android Police

Google prepares to let everyone delete their Android advertising IDs

Spend any amount of time on the internet, and someone somewhere will build an advertising profile for you—even your phone does it. Google has long let you reset the advertising ID on Android, but last year it started allowing those on Android 12 to delete it entirely. You won't have to be on the latest OS much longer. In April of this year, Google will make the same option available to all phones via Google Play Services update.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Make your iPhone battery last all day with these 10 tips

Even though battery life on the iPhone is excellent, battery degradation remains an unavoidable fact of life. This has recently become more of an issue because iPhone users are upgrading their devices far less frequently than in years past. Whereas most people used to get a new iPhone every two years, these days it’s not uncommon to see people upgrade their iPhone once every three to five years. For these users, it’s not uncommon to see the maximum capacity of an iPhone battery drop by more than 20% in less than three years.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $330 cheaper at Best Buy — only $500!

If you’re looking to up your home theater experience, there’s no better way to go about it than a big, 70-inch TV. That’s where one of the better Best Buy TV deals of the day comes in with this TCL 4k 70-incher, with a whopping $330 discount, bringing it down to just $500, which is a steal for what you’re getting.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

Samsung is having a last-minute SALE on Super Bowl TVs

It’s probably too late to get a TV shipped to your house by the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of Samsung’s Super Sunday Sales event. The retailer has tons of 4K TV deals, QLED TV deals, and OLED TV deals available all weekend. Check out our favorite picks, and view the full sale at the link below:
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re losing these channels today

Even as competition heats up, Roku remains one of the biggest streaming platforms on the planet. Every year, consumers continue to turn to Roku for their streaming device and smart TV needs. While most people use their Roku to watch other streaming services, Roku started producing its own content as well last year. The platform is always adding new services and features, but this week, Roku is actually losing some of its channels.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Quick! Snag a powerful Dell laptop while it’s only $250

If you need a new laptop for cheap, Dell has your back. One of their better offerings, the Inspiron 15 3000, is on sale for only $250, discounted down from $389. There are always great Dell laptop deals, and this is the perfect example. What can be appreciated the most...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Google is shutting down Chrome Lite mode thanks to cheaper mobile internet

Google launched Data Saver all the way back in 2015, and since then, it has been renamed to Lite mode. Data saver features were very popular a few years ago. Chrome kept the feature in the mobile browser version as it provided significantly faster speeds and loading times, even when having bad or slow connections.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

Selling Your Truck? Wipe the Computer First

Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy