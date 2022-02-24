ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Hilariously Awkward 'The Price Is Right' Contestant Goes Viral

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"This happened to me in kindergarten in a school assembly," one comment read. "I am now 38yo and it still haunts...

www.newsweek.com

Daily Mail

'This would haunt me for years!' Price is Right viewers are left cringing over awkward clip of contestant struggling to find stage exit and climbing over set pieces in an attempt to get off camera

A contestant on The Price is Right has delighted social media users with her very awkward on-stage moment. In a viral clip, the contestant — who reportedly appeared on the game show last year — has just taken her turn spinning the Big Wheel and is supposed to exit while the next contestant takes a turn.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Why 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Rain Brown Was Banned From TikTok

The youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings has officially joined TikTok, though it wasn't without a bit of difficulty. Rain Brown, 19, now has a fully working TikTok account after she was briefly banned from the social media platform following her first attempt to join. The Discovery Channel star opened up about the hectic ordeal on Instagram, where she explained the reason for her ban and how she managed to get her account back.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Hilariously Called Out a 'Family Feud' Contestant Over Their Shocking Answer

Steve Harvey is known for his standup comedy and hilarious reactions on Family Feud. The comedian had the perfect response to one contestant's somewhat controversial guess. During a recent episode of Family, Feud, Steve tasked contestants with the question: "My blind date became awkward when she turned out to be my who?" Kaila from the Mesker family immediately guessed "sister" and she received a round of applause when it turned out to be the second top answer on the big board. But then her competitor Wendy from the Massengill family swooped in with the guess "cousin" and she took the win with the no. 1 answer.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
Person
Bob Barker
Popculture

Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Those Young & Restless Test Results May Be Setting Up Devon for the Father of All Heartbreaks — and Putting Nate in a Horrifying Position

Devon was elated to hear that he’s a full match… but there may be a devastating downside. It’s been a nail-biting time for Abby, Chance, and Devon on Young & Restless as young Dominic faced a bone marrow aspiration test after becoming lethargic and refusing to eat. Chance has done his best to be strong for Abby, even as he struggles with his PTSD after the explosion in Spain, and Devon leaned on Amanda for support.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elle

'Black Don't Crack' - Why The Language Around Black Women Ageing Needs To Change

I turned 30 in December. And yes, while I may well only be entering the second third of my predicted lifespan (hopefully), I grew up in the Bridget Jones era, wherein the media considered you to have practically fallen off a cliff after 30. How depressing. Towards the end of last year, after two years of staring at myself during perpetual Zoom meetings, I was beginning to notice my forehead wrinkles setting in and that my laughter lines, which I inherited from my dad, were becoming full-on nasolabial folds. I started looking into tweaks I could make to gently un-crease my features. I’d done my research on botox and filler and was certain about what I wanted. I had friends that had started their quest to slow the ageing process already– now it was my turn.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black female TV anchor shares horror message from viewer she discovers to be local doctor

Local news anchor Whitney Burney in Grand Rapids, Michigan shared with her Twitter followers an abusive email she received from a viewer. “The kinds of emails you get when you work in news,” she tweeted on Saturday, including a screenshot of the email. “He even had the nerve to leave his cell phone, address and occupation in the email signature. And said if I’m the wrong person please forward this message. Huh?? LMAO.”The email appeared to be from a local doctor. His contact information had been redacted in the screenshot shared on Twitter by Ms Burney. “if (sic) you are...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

'Jeopardy!' Fans Disagree With James Holzhauer After He Calls Out This “Horrifying” Tweet

There’s a reason Jeopardy! legends Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer get along so well. Apart from once sharing the stage with Alex Trebek and now cohosting their own quiz show, The Chase, the two TV personalities also have the same sense of humor. That said, when a joke doesn’t land, James will be the first to call it out (we've seen this before), and Ken is usually right there behind him.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers after choosing seat next to the only other person in movie theatre: ‘Should be illegal’

A man has horrified TikTok viewers after expressing his intent to book a seat next to the only other individual who purchased a ticket to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres.In a video posted last month, @airlk shared a view of his computer screen, where he had a movie theatre seating chart pulled up for a showing of the newest Spider-Man film, on which just one seat, located on the far left side of the theatre, had been purchased.In a text caption on the video, @airlk noted: “This person’s watching Spider-Man alone in a corner. I think they need...
TV & VIDEOS
