Those clamoring for former president Donald Trump’s voice in their social media feeds can turn to Liz Harrington, once an attorney for the Republican National Committee and now spokeswoman for him. Until Trump’s own social media platform is actually running, Harrington’s Twitter feed is the best immediate source for the various Twitter-esque riffs and links that Trump puts out through his political action committee several times a day.

