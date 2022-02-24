ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada approves world's first PLANT-based COVID-19 vaccine for adults aged under 65: 'Covifenz' shot uses plant material that resembles virus particles to create immunity

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Canadian health officials have given approval to a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine, the first of its type.

Covifenz, developed as a joint-venture between Canada's Medicago and the UK's GlaxoSmithKline, uses plant material to mimic the virus's spike protein once injected into a person's body.

The shot received approval from Canadian regulators for use in residents aged 18 to 64 on Thursday.

It showed 71 percent effectiveness at preventing infection from Covid before Omicron, though trials were conducted before the rise of the variant late last year, meaning there is still no data for how effective the jab is against the dominant strain.

How much of a roll this shot will play in the country's vaccine rollout going forward in unknown, as Canada already has readily available access to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuJjf_0eOM8v6L00
Canada's Medicago has received approval for its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine, Covifenz, in its home nation. It if the first plant-based vaccine to receive authorization to fight Covid anywhere in the world (file photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zzi8k_0eOM8v6L00
The vaccine works by using plant particles to mimic the virus's spike protein, similar to how the mRNA vaccine uses its technology (file photo)

'The approval of our COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone for Canada in the fight against the pandemic' Takashi Nagao, president of Medicago, said in a statement.

The vaccine is a two-dose jab that is 'refrigerator stable', meaning it does not requires the hyper-cold storage that the Moderna and Pfizer shots do for transport.

Phase 3 trials for the shot included 24,000 adults in six countries. Not enough data for the over 65 age group was gathered for regulators to make a decision.

The jab works by using plant-based particles that can create a faux-spike protein the the body.

When the immune system ejects this protein, it will then create antibodies to fight the virus. This is also how the mRNA vaccines work.

National health officials are touting the vaccine as a way back into the biotechnology sphere for Canada, a nation they say has fallen behind.

'As one of our government's top priorities has been to reverse the 40-year decline faced by Canada's biomanufacturing sector, we are pleased to see Medicago's vaccine approval,' Francois-Philippe Champagne, a Canadian parliament member, said in a statement.

'It is a great milestone for Canada's biotechnology sector and for homegrown innovation.'

There are still questions to answer for the jab going forward, though, especially because other countries will not be as eager to grant approval to the shot out of a sense of national pride.

The vaccine is effective against the Delta variant and other previous strains of Covid, but many of those have all but vanished in recent months.

Omicron is the most infectious version of Covid yet, and combined with its even more infectious BA.2 lineage, other strains of the virus have been pushed into obscurity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDFqc_0eOM8v6L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LE7mc_0eOM8v6L00

It is the most mutated strain yet as well, and it has so many changes from other versions of Covid that it can evade protection provided by the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and other vaccines made for older virus strains.

While booster shots have proved to be effective at shoring up protection for the other shots, Covifenz does not yet have an approved booster.

The shot will have some competition as well. Novavax's protein shot, which could be the most effective and durable yet, has begun its global rollout and will likely be available in America soon as well.

Glaxo also has a protein based vaccine, a joint venture with French pharma giant Sanofi, seeking authorization from U.S. officials.

Both of the shots have demonstrated effectiveness against Omicron in lab trials, and protein based shots can also be stored at fridge temperatures, removing a potential advantage the Canadian shot may have.

Canada also already has five other approved vaccines, and has purchase contracts in place with Pfizer and Moderna to buy Covid vaccines and booster shots from the companies at least through next year.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How Long Do COVID-19 Vaccines Last?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Messenger RNA vaccines, like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna, offer good protection against serious COVID-19 complications -- especially after a booster shot -- but their potency wanes faster than some had believed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canadian#Glaxosmithkline#Omicron#Pfizer Biontech Vaccines
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Imported Hamsters from Netherlands Spark Coronavirus Outbreak in Hong Kong

According to latest research, foreign-made household hamsters brought the delta version of the viral coronavirus throughout Hong Kong, initiating a regional pandemic. The study presents the very initial indication of hamster-to-human transfer of SARS-CoV-2, the infection that produces COVID-19 though it is not yet assessed; was published in the journal The Lancet's Preprints database on 28th of January.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy