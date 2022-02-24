ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroVision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $557,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $43.2 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

