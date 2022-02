It's understood that The Last of Us Part 2 is getting a multiplayer spin-off via the PS4 and PS5, but it looks like the original plan was to ship The Last of Us Part 2 with multiplayer. Last year, files for the game revealed that Naughty Dog was exploring the possibility of a battle royale mode at some point. Now, the game's files have revealed multiplayer outfits and assets for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2, though it all seems to be placeholder content. That said, it seems to technically give PlayStation fans their first look, albeit an incomplete one, at the upcoming multiplayer content.

