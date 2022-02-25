STORM WATCH: Snow and wintry mix to lead to slushy early Friday commute
Snow and a wintry mix will transition into sleet and freezing rain early Friday.
It will eventually become all rain.
There could be a coating to a slushy inch on the grass and cold surfaces for the early commute.
Rain will continue early on before stopping during the early afternoon.
It will be a breezy weekend with chilly temperatures.
The start of the next workweek will be somewhat sunny with temperatures increasing near 41 degrees by Tuesday.
Comments / 0