STORM WATCH: Snow and wintry mix to lead to slushy early Friday commute

Snow and a wintry mix will transition into sleet and freezing rain early Friday.

It will eventually become all rain.

There could be a coating to a slushy inch on the grass and cold surfaces for the early commute.

Rain will continue early on before stopping during the early afternoon.

It will be a breezy weekend with chilly temperatures.

The start of the next workweek will be somewhat sunny with temperatures increasing near 41 degrees by Tuesday.