ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Snow and wintry mix to lead to slushy early Friday commute

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Snow and a wintry mix will transition into sleet and freezing rain early Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9gb6_0eOM5pLG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482FHD_0eOM5pLG00

It will eventually become all rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ih5vW_0eOM5pLG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwLEm_0eOM5pLG00

There could be a coating to a slushy inch on the grass and cold surfaces for the early commute.

Rain will continue early on before stopping during the early afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39T54P_0eOM5pLG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5Vqd_0eOM5pLG00

It will be a breezy weekend with chilly temperatures.

The start of the next workweek will be somewhat sunny with temperatures increasing near 41 degrees by Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkxuZ_0eOM5pLG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sT9B9_0eOM5pLG00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Storm Watch
FOX 2

Winter storm: When and where the snow hits the Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm set to move across the country this week could drop more than a foot of snow in parts of Missouri and Kansas and, more ominously, coat trees and power lines with freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Missouri and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Storm: High accumulations possible for parts of Minnesota and Iowa Monday and Tuesday

Tracking our next system that has the opportunity to produce accumulation across the region. A low pressure system will trek across the Midwest providing the opportunity for accumulating snowfall for both Minnesota and Iowa between Monday evening and through the day on Tuesday. The current forecast presents a range of opportunity as confidence in model specifics such as positioning, timing and amounts are still being worked out.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Sandusky Register

How much snow could we get?

SANDUSKY — There’s both good news and bad news when it comes to this week’s potentially historic winter storm. Let’s start with the good: The latest projections show the area not getting as much snowfall as originally expected. And now the bad: It’s still a lot....
SANDUSKY, OH
Ozarks First.com

Winter Storm Begins Wednesday

Spring is in full retreat again with the warmth of Monday swept away by a strong cold front this morning. Temperatures quickly plummeted behind the front with temperatures in Springfield dropping from the upper 50s at 6am into the mid-30s by 8am. Temperatures continued to tumble and by the end of the day, readings were in the low 20s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy urges N.J. to skip morning commute as storm is set to bring ice, snow overnight

UPDATE: N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow, ice storm for Friday. Though he said the weather forecast has taken a “slightly positive turn” and he has not issued a state of emergency, Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday urged residents to avoid the Friday morning commute as a winter storm is set to bring a messy mix of snow and ice to the northern half of New Jersey.
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Winter storm, ice headed our way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our next weathermaker is rolling into Green Country. It began with a cold front and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Now, the colder weather is spilling into the area. Here is how things look to play out:. TUESDAY: Temperatures will fall behind the front,...
TULSA, OK
6abc

Storm set to pummel Northeast with ice, snow: Latest path

One winter storm has wreaked havoc on Midwest roadways, and another is gearing up to bring a dangerous wave of ice and snow to the Northeast. The first storm slammed the Midwest Tuesday, dropping 10 to 30 inches of snow in some areas. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 373 crashes...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy