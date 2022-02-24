ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville turning to additional contractors amid trash troubles

By Lucas Wright, Hayley Wielgus
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsENm_0eOM4eui00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville officials have given more details behind the city’s plans to make sure people get their trash picked up on time.

Mayor John Cooper addressed the public Thursday afternoon, saying additional contractors are being brought in to pick up routes that are behind schedule.

The problem started when Red River Waste Solutions filed for bankruptcy last year. The company handles 73% of residential trash collection routes in Nashville.

Metro Nashville neighborhoods faced with massive trash collection build-up

Now, the city says they’re bringing in two emergency vendors to pick up some of Red River’s routes — one of those being WM, formerly Waste Management.

In a press release Thursday, WM announced it can take over “up to 12 daily trash collection routes servicing 49,000 homes under a new, 120-day emergency agreement.” The company says it is already servicing nearly 25,000 homes in the area.

The mayor says he expects to see immediate results from the new vendors and from Metro Waste Services, which is also picking up some of Red River’s routes.

“Now, we all know about the delays Red River is allowing,” Mayor Cooper said. “And these delays are unacceptable, I’m frustrated, and I know you are too. And it’s frankly outrageous that a private company is putting the people of Nashville through this.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Metro officials say that with the new emergency vendors in place, Red River will only be responsible for 13 of its original 21 routes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#Waste Management#Red River Waste Solutions#Wm#Metro Waste Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRN News 2

Memphis man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 28-year-old Memphis man was arrested Thursday following his indictment for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Hernandez, also known as Ace Hernandez, is charged in an indictment with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a resisted building […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy