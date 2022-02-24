ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This startup wants to help you make your pay more equitable. It just landed $20M to do so.

By Sara Bloomberg
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Two former Salesforce executives are trying to make companies more equitable by...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Employers may have a trove of data on job candidates. Here’s how workers can control the narrative.

Trying to land a new job can be stressful. But when a hiring company has unexpected or inaccurate information about job candidates, the experience can be even more daunting. Between public data that’s easily accessible online, information candidates publicly post on the Internet about themselves, and third-party background and employment verification services, employers could have a trove of details that may ultimately determine who lands the job. The situation can get even stickier for workers who have a checkered past, left their employers on bad terms or whose details don’t match those stored by verification services.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesforce
Motley Fool

The Top 10 Jobs If You're Looking for a Hybrid Workplace

Job review website Glassdoor recently listed the top positions for a hybrid work environment. In this video clip from "The Virtual Opportunities Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Fool contributors Jose Najarro and Rachel Warren discuss some of the roles in high-growth industries. Jose Najarro: On CNBC.com,...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Inc.com

Better Pay Is Great for Retention. But What If Quarterly (or Even Annual) Salary Reviews Are a Nonstarter?

When you need to attract and retain high-performing talent, money talks. But you knew that. Now, in light of labor shortages and continuing inflation, some companies are abandoning annual raises in favor of more frequent--quarterly or biannual--pay reviews, the Wall Street Journal reported. Businesses that have adopted these compensation practices say that they've helped to retain employees in particularly hard-to-fill technology and manufacturing roles.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How to find a job as a scout for a VC firm

We’ve been studying VC scout programs, not just to improve our deal sourcing, but for four broader reasons:. Versatile VC runs a no-cost community for founders in transition, “Founders’ Next Move.” We have collected a wide range of resources for founders who may be considering launching a new company; angel investing/becoming a VC; buying a company; joining boards; consulting; serving as an interim executive; or just getting a job. Our goal is to invest in, co-invest with and/or recruit founders in transition.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
protocol.com

Gen Z to CEOs: help us help you close the digital divide

People often think of the digital divide as just about broadband access, but it is also about understanding the needs and tech literacy levels across roughly six generations. As a Gen Z teenager, it's frustrating to know the potential of a tech product and still see people in my community struggling. If we just were given a voice, we could help companies develop products and apps that better serve the needs of our communities, our country and our world.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Logistics Technology Company Veho Raises $170 Million to Revolutionize Package Delivery

Veho bills itself as a next-day parcel delivery platform. The startup recently announced a $170 million Series B round led by Tiger Global. Veho has a focus on last-mile delivery, which deals with getting packages from fulfillment centers to a customer's door. The company says it partners with e-commerce brands to provide them with a tech-forward and customer-centric delivery option. Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Will $17 billion in HR tech help you hit the career jackpot?

How will $17+ billion in HR tech investments in 2021—three times what was invested in 2020—impact your career in 2022? Whether you are a job seeker struggling to pivot into a new industry, an engineer seeking a promotion, or a remote worker wondering when you might head back to the office, exploring the tech that won the war for funding will help you plan for the year ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO salaries up 21% as the role gains prominence

CIO pay increased by 21 percent this year from last, as technology played a vital role in businesses' and organizations' growth and development, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 22. According to data from Mondo, a staffing firm, average CIO salaries were up by 21 percent to $287,500 from last...
MARKETS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
874
Followers
3K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose

Comments / 0

Community Policy