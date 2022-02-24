This startup wants to help you make your pay more equitable. It just landed $20M to do so.

People often think of the digital divide as just about broadband access, but it is also about understanding the needs and tech literacy levels across roughly six generations. As a Gen Z teenager, it's frustrating to know the potential of a tech product and still see people in my community struggling. If we just were given a voice, we could help companies develop products and apps that better serve the needs of our communities, our country and our world.

