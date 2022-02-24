ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Lawmakers say Gov. Kristi Noem's closed-door meeting with daughter violated public trust

By Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPDKZ_0eOM3QgT00

South Dakota lawmakers are condemning Gov. Kristi Noem for holding a closed-door meeting with her daughter and various state employees overseeing the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program in 2020.

A formal resolution was filed in the state House Thursday calling the actions of the governor related to her involvement in Kassidy Peters' appraisal certification "unacceptable," and that she "failed to meet the expectations that South Dakotans have of their leaders."

The prime sponsor, Rep. John Mills, R-Volga, told the Argus Leader he believes a conflict of interest occurred when Noem held the meeting with Peters, who was struggling to earn certification, as well as the long-time executive director of the program, Sherry Bren.

Bren retired in 2021 after settling a wrongful termination complaint against the state, her employer of 30 years, for $200,000.

"I don't think this can be ignored," Mills said.

The closed-door meeting at the Governor's Mansion first came to light in September last year in an Associated Press report, in which Noem is alleged to have pressured Bren into allowing Peters to become certified as a state appraiser.

Department of Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman in October testified to a legislative panel that Peters did not get preferential treatment but did not provide clarity on why Peters was involved in the meeting at the mansion.

Peters has since allowed her appraisal certification to lapse and is no longer involved in real estate appraisal.

A related investigation being conducted by the South Dakota Government Accountability Board, a four-member panel of retired judges, is pending.

Noem, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, did not provide comment for this article, but her spokesman, Ian Fury, noted that Mills is a supporter of Rep. Steve Haugaard, the Sioux Falls Republican challenging the governor in her re-election bid.

"It's unfortunate that legislators are using the legislative process to launch campaign attacks," he said, adding that Mills appears in a Haugaard for Governor campaign ad. "Mills should spend more time serving his constituents' interests and less time playing politics."

Mills, though, insists his resolution isn't politically motivated.

"This is all about integrity," he said. "My conscience won't let it go, and we have a history here of holding our own accountable, and who's going to do that if we don't?"

IIA Target Analyst
1d ago

Mrs Noem playing the : I'm a victim of politics "' card to wiggle out of taking responsibility for her own illegal actions. This says she has never owned up, she never will, as expects 100% immunity regardless of what she says and does!!

Linda Olson Elhassy
1d ago

Thank you lawmakers for seeing what has been happening here ! People in authority can not use it or become dependent on it when it fits there needs ! It’s given by the people for the people ! Not for personal use ! Thank you for your honest effort SD citizens Appreciate your staying true to the office you were elected to !

sandy
1d ago

She violated my trust by what she did with medical marijuana and recreational marijuana. The public told her what they wanted and yet her turway or the highway. I hate to say it but I think she become a politician. I told you governor either playing nice or you're gonna have to pack your bags and go home so see ya

CBS News

1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports. Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got...
LAS VEGAS, NV
