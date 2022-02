Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND posted soft fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and deteriorated year over year. Results were affected by some softness in U.S. retail channel revenues stemming from pandemic-led low demand as well as a lower gross margin. However, the foodservice channel remained strong, both in the United States and internationally.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO