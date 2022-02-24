ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Chimichanga

By Perry Santanachote
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTucson, Arizona, is a town famous for its enormous paper-thin flour tortillas and it was just a matter of time before someone thought to stuff...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Kitchn

Paleo Sonoran Hot Dogs

I first encountered these Mexican-inspired bacon-wrapped hot dogs back when I was a college student wandering around San Francisco’s Mission district. Or, rather, my nose found them. I followed the intoxicating scent of sizzling bacon, hot dogs, grilled peppers, and onions to a sidewalk vendor cooking up Sonoran hot dogs. A few bucks and a big bite later, I was in heaven. Years (decades!) later, I finally modified the recipe to be Paleo-friendly, and it’s so tasty I don’t even miss the bun!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Kitchn

Buttermilk Biscuits

I have loads of favorite biscuit recipes, and it was hard to settle on just one to share in my book, Her Daily Bread: Inspired Words and Recipes to Feast on All Year Long. At the end of the day, though, I felt that what everyone needs is a perfect everyday biscuit to serve at home.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Coconut Bread

This coconut loaf is golden, toasty, and packed with coconut flavor, thanks to a combination of cream of coconut and shredded coconut. Sweet, crunchy coconut topping contrasts the moist, not-too-sweet crumb underneath. It’s an easy recipe that’s more cake than bread and great with your morning coffee, as a mid-afternoon snack, or really, as a treat any time of day. The hardest part is simply waiting for the bread to come out of the oven.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Sheet Pan Pineapple Chicken

This easy sheet pan meal is my riff on Huli Huli chicken, a classic Hawaiian barbecue staple featuring a sweet and savory sauce made with pineapple juice, ketchup, and soy sauce. Believe me: No one can resist a pan of sticky chicken and pineapple, especially when it’s reimagined with Paleo-friendly ingredients. Don’t substitute fresh pineapple and ginger for canned pineapple and ground ginger! The fresh stuff contains enzymes that break down proteins, so if you use ’em, they’ll make your chicken mushy!
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
The Kitchn

Sheet Pan Italian Chicken

This supper reminds me of summertime in Italy, and it’s as simple and delicious as it gets: Toss chicken and veggies on a sheet pan, bake, and eat. Cleanup is easy-peasy, too. Note: This recipe is part of a weekly menu of Paleo meals from Michelle Tam and Henry...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Paleo Cuban Beef Picadillo

This is classic Cuban comfort food, made from ground meat cooked with a delicious combination of capers, olives, and raisins. This simple one-pan meal tastes just as great spooned over a bowl of cauliflower rice or tucked inside scrambles or wraps.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Korokke

When I was growing up in Tokyo, korokke was my favorite addition to my packed lunches when we went off on school trips. The fried mashed potato patties traditionally filled with meat and vegetables are the perfect little on-the-go meal. Korokke is commonly made in egg-sized patties and packed in bento boxes or sold from street vendors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

5 Easy One-Pan Dinners from Michelle Tam of Nom Nom Paleo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a food-obsessed umami evangelist, I’ve always prized deliciousness. But over the past decade, I’ve also found improved health and energy after switching to a Paleo eating template — one that prioritizes whole, unprocessed nutrient-rich foods (like vegetables, sustainably sourced animal protein, healthy fats, fruits, nuts, and seeds). So with Nom Nom Paleo, my mission has been to create recipes that live at the intersection of nourishment and flavor.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flour#Cheese#Vegetables#Rice#Food Drink
The Kitchn

Sweet Potato Bread

This sweet potato bread is ultra comforting and lightly spiced with a blend of warm spices. The roasted sweet potatoes in this recipe keep the bread tender and soft, even days after baking. Like many quick bread recipes, this loaf comes together quickly and can be easily adapted with different mix-ins, such as chopped nuts or chocolate chips. It’s an easy recipe to make with no mixer or special equipment required.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Black Bottom Cupcakes

Black bottom cupcakes fall somewhere between chocolate cupcakes and cream cheese brownies, which is to say they are positively dreamy. These are cupcakes that eschew frosting. Instead, the tender-crumbed chocolate cake reveals a delicious chocolate chip-studded cream cheese filling when broken apart. They’re a moist, fudgy, and luxuriously rich treat.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Jerk Chicken Taquitos Are the Spicy Twist You Need on This Classic Mexican Dish

Sometimes when you blend two cultures, the result is a culinary masterpiece. And you don’t have to tell Chef Keyshawn this twice — he gets it the first time around. This personal chef in Tampa and Orlando is “new to the scene with a big love for fine cuisine,” as he writes on his website. But he’s not so new that he hasn’t already earned the following of over 90,000 food lovers on Instagram and 155,000 on TikTok — all ready to check out his recipes that make him “your mama’s favorite internet chef.”
RECIPES
The Kitchn

10 Blue Apron Dinners I Love Most When I Only Have 30ish Minutes

Like meditating or filing early tax returns, eating more nutritious dinners sounds great in theory, but isn’t always easy to put into practice. Ingredients and inspiration run low, and you find yourself closing and reopening the fridge, wishing something fresh and tasty would appear. Enter Blue Apron. Every meal...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Vegan Burrito

This super-stuffed vegan burrito is filled with spiced black beans, zesty cilantro-lime rice, a cheesy (yet cheese-free) queso sauce, salsa, and guacamole, and sealed with a quick sear in the pan. The mix of fresh herbs, spices, savory vegetables, citrus, and clever queso sauce is what creates an incredibly tasty and satiating burrito without any animal products. This is a hearty meal you’ll make on repeat.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Brioche Bun

While brioche isn’t too difficult to make, the process can be lengthy due to its tendency to be bulk fermented (that first rest where the dough rises after mixing or kneading and before shaping) in the refrigerator for an extended period of time, usually overnight. After comparing two rounds of brioche — one made straight through in a single day and one fermented in the fridge overnight — I can’t express enough how much letting it rise slowly is worth the time! Brioche that is cold-fermented has a better flavor profile (more of the butter flavor and richness from the egg comes through) and is easier to shape, and the buns bake up more uniformly. It also helps break up the process so that it’s a bit more manageable!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Paratha

The fresh, handmade paratha my grandmother would make was buttery and flaky, with tender inner layers and crisp outer layers that would shatter as you tore it. The way it’s smeared with ghee or butter (or, in my grandmother’s case, Crisco!), layered, and rolled by hand creates a distinct taste and texture, unlike that of its store-bought counterpart. And unlike the round paratha from the grocery store, hers were always square. Seeing that plate of square paratha meant we were going to be eating well.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

Whether you believe it really is a substitute for rice or not, there is no denying that cauliflower rice has become more than just a trend and is now officially a staple in many households. When prepared correctly, cauliflower rice has a crisp-tender texture and soaks up whatever flavor you pair it with, like vibrant cilantro and lime.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

11 Things You Should Know Before Shopping at Sprouts for the First Time

Sprouts Farmers Markets are sprouting up everywhere, and — even though I had never even heard of the grocer until my move to Atlanta a little over a year ago — I could not be happier about it. Since they opened in 2002 on a mission to provide a natural, organic, and, most importantly, fresh grocery option for shoppers who are price-conscious, eco-conscious, and open to brand-new products from new brands, they have expanded to include 360 stores and show no signs of slowing down.
ATLANTA, GA
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Mushrooms

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Air fryer mushrooms are as easy to make as they are to eat. These savory, bite-sized garlic-butter mushrooms are perfectly tender with crispy edges, all thanks to the efficient heating of the air fryer. If you can stop yourself from snacking on them straight from the basket, they make for a truly showstopping side; there’s no shortage of dinners made even more delicious with them. Here’s how to make the tastiest garlic-butter mushrooms in the air fryer.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Bacon Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is already a pretty perfect food, but sometimes you just feel like gilding the lily. Should you find yourself wanting to up your mac and cheese game, I’m here to tell you that bacon is the answer. This classic mac and cheese is loaded with bacon flavor, thanks to a combination of bacon fat and crispy bacon. It’s stick-to-your-ribs food that’s both comforting and a crowd-pleaser.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

We Tested 7 Methods for Cooking Juicy Pork Tenderloin and the Winner Was Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pork tenderloin is a popular cut, and for good reason: It’s tender, quick-cooking, typically feeds a family of four, and is very lean. It’s that last point, though, that introduces the potential for less-than-ideal results. Because it is just as lean as boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pork tenderloin can dry out easily.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy