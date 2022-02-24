Chimichanga

While brioche isn’t too difficult to make, the process can be lengthy due to its tendency to be bulk fermented (that first rest where the dough rises after mixing or kneading and before shaping) in the refrigerator for an extended period of time, usually overnight. After comparing two rounds of brioche — one made straight through in a single day and one fermented in the fridge overnight — I can’t express enough how much letting it rise slowly is worth the time! Brioche that is cold-fermented has a better flavor profile (more of the butter flavor and richness from the egg comes through) and is easier to shape, and the buns bake up more uniformly. It also helps break up the process so that it’s a bit more manageable!

