ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Vilsack: Fertilizer prices are biggest worry for farmers after Russian invasion

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2gpG_0eOM1ND600

The Russian invasion of Ukraine this week might drive up the costs of farm fertilizers globally — which nearly quadrupled last year in price in the United States and remain high — and presents an opportunity for unscrupulous companies to artificially inflate those prices further, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

“That’s my biggest and deepest concern,” Vilsack said Thursday of the invasion’s immediate effects on U.S. agriculture, “and we’re obviously going to keep an eye on that.”

Last year’s fertilizer price spike has been attributed to a confluence of issues, including shortages of natural gas and limited fertilizer stockpiles. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Thursday that his office will conduct a market study in the next few months to better understand why the prices have soared.

Vilsack said his office will watch for potential price gouging as a result of the invasion, which began early Thursday. Russia is a major global supplier of farm fertilizers and is the source of about a third of Europe’s natural gas. President Joe Biden announced sanctions against Russia on Thursday that target its financial system and would halt technology exports to the country. It’s unclear how Russia might retaliate.

“I sincerely hope that no company out there — whether it’s fertilizer or any other supply that may be impacted by this — will take unfair advantage of the circumstances of this situation, making sure that they don’t use this situation as an excuse for doing something which isn’t necessarily justified by supply and demand,” Vilsack said.

Russia had already begun to limit its fertilizer exports late last year and recently imposed a two-month export moratorium on ammonium nitrate, a key fertilizer for corn.

In November, Iowa farmers faced fertilizer price quotes that were three to six times higher than the previous year. That has led to speculation that farmers will plant fewer acres of corn and reduce the amount of fertilizer they apply to their fields. The planting season is about two months away.

Vilsack said supply shortages reinforce “the need for us to look at our own capacities domestically, and figure out ways in which we can be perhaps a little bit less reliant on outside forces.”

He doubted the potential shortages will have an immediate and significant effect on food prices in the United States, but “if I were a commissioner or an ag secretary in a European country, I would have a much different feeling about this.”

Ukraine has fertile soil that is comparable in richness to Iowa’s and is a major wheat and corn producer in eastern Europe.

“We in the U.S. are fortunate,” Vilsack said. “We have tremendous production capacity.”

The post Vilsack: Fertilizer prices are biggest worry for farmers after Russian invasion appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 3

Jon Elliott
2d ago

been a worry since they sanctioned Belarus and Russia. That caused a 38 percent increase. Another spin

Reply
3
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bankrupt nursing home faces new fines for staffing, vermin and injuries

One of the Iowa nursing homes managed by the bankrupt chain QHC Facilities is facing $4,750 in fines for insufficient staffing, a vermin infestation and injuries sustained by a resident. According to state reports, inspectors visited QHC Humboldt North in north-central Iowa in January and cited the owners for eight federal regulatory violations and one […] The post Bankrupt nursing home faces new fines for staffing, vermin and injuries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: rodent urine, moldy corn, uncooked chicken

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including food tainted with rodent urine, moldy sweet corn and chicken that wasn’t fully cooked. One establishment where cockroaches and 10 dead mice were found agreed to voluntarily close in an effort to […] The post Restaurant inspection update: rodent urine, moldy corn, uncooked chicken appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This family almost lost their home over Iowa’s little-known ‘quiet title’ law

Maria Kendall, a cafe manager, was taking a break at work one day in 2020 when she decided to do some house hunting on the real estate website Zillow. She looked for a new home in Marshalltown, a city of about 28,000 in Iowa between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. It’s where she lived for […] The post This family almost lost their home over Iowa’s little-known ‘quiet title’ law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Fertilizer#Food Prices#Russian
iheart.com

What will you do if gas prices hit $7 a gallon?

As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
TRAFFIC
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy