ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in George Floyd killing

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyF1i_0eOM1EGZ00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.

Thao and Lane were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

The videotaped killing sparked protests in Minneapolis that spread around the globe as part of reckoning over racial injustice. Chauvin was convicted of murder last year in state court and pleaded guilty in December in the federal case.

Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Kueng and Lane both said they deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene. Thao testified that he relied on the other officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs as his attention was elsewhere.

Conviction of a federal civil rights violation that results in death is punishable by life in prison or even death, but such sentences are extremely rare. The former officers will remain free on bond pending sentencing.

During the monthlong trial, prosecutors sought to show that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to move Floyd or give him CPR. Prosecutors argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that even bystanders without basic medical training could see he needed help.

The defense said their training was inadequate and that the officers deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene.

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that the three officers “chose to do nothing” as Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd’s rights.

A handful of protesters stood outside the courthouse Thursday morning holding large signs, including one mocking the officers that said, “If I only had a brain, a heart, the nerve.” It was decorated with pictures of the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.”

All 12 members of the jury — eight women and four men — appeared to be white, although the court has not released demographics such as race or age. A woman who appeared to be of Asian descent was excused Tuesday from the panel without explanation; a man who appeared to be of Asian descent remains as an alternate if one of the current 12 cannot continue.

Lane is white, Kueng is Black and Thao is Hmong American.

That was a sharp contrast to the jury that deliberated the state murder case against Chauvin. That jury was half white and half nonwhite.

The federal jury pool was selected from throughout the state, which includes areas much more conservative and less diverse than the Minneapolis area from which Chauvin’s jury was drawn. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter, and later pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge.

Prosecutors sought to show during the monthlong trial that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to roll Floyd onto his side or give him CPR. They argued that Floyd’s condition was so serious that even bystanders without basic medical training could see he needed help.

But the defense said the Minneapolis Police Department’s training was inadequate and that the officers deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene.

Chauvin and Thao went to the scene to help rookies Kueng and Lane after they responded to a call that Floyd used a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. Floyd struggled with officers as they tried to put him in a police SUV.

Thao watched bystanders and traffic as Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs.

The jurors were not sequestered — isolated from outside influences that could sway their opinion — which is sometimes done by having them stay in hotels during deliberations. They were allowed to watch videos from the scene and view other evidence as much as they wanted during deliberations.

Federal civil rights violations that result in death are punishable by up to life in prison or even death, but those sentences are extremely rare, and federal sentencing guidelines suggest the officers would get much less if convicted.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate trial in June on state charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Sentencing#Murder#Public Safety#Ap#Cpr
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men charged following SWAT raids at Beloit drug houses

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the arrest of Marctonio Barnes, 39, and a warrant for Marcus Payton, 35, as part of a drug trafficking operation in Beloit. According to the law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Janesville Police Department, Rock County SWAT, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Beloit Police executed two […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman fighting for life after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was left with life-threating injuries after a shooting in Rockford early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 3 a.m. on S. 4th Street, according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult female was reportedly stuck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man wanted for attempted murder at auto repair shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for help locating John Cooper, 35, for shooting a 24-year-old man at an auto repair business on Monday. According to police, officers were called to BJ’s Auto Repair, at 2110 11th Street, around 11:30 a.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe vehicle hit by gunfire, suspect escapes

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A vehicle in Roscoe was struck by gunfire early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:37 a.m. near Highway 251 and McDonald Road, according to the Village of Roscoe Police Department. Officers arrived on scene and located a motor vehicle that had been stuck by gunfire. There were no injuries to the […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cause of Rockford garage fire under investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials say the cause of a fire in a detached garage, in the 2600 block of Hansen Street, is under investigation. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on the scene around 1:35 p.m. Friday and were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes. The structure is considered a total loss, with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

DeKalb garage fire leads to thousands in damages

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A garage fire in DeKalb resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damages on Saturday afternoon. The fire happened at 921 Grove Street at around 12:22 p.m., according to DeKalb Fire Department. Fire companies found smoke showing from a large garage on arrival. Forceable entry was necessary to gain access to […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford church holds prayer vigil for Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — First Covenant Church, whose sister church is located in Kalinovka, Ukraine, held a prayer vigil for the country in the wake of a Russian invasion. First Covenant helped with the 3-year construction of the sister church beginning in 1990, and representatives for both churches have made a number of in-person trips […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy