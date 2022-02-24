H.S. Sports: District 2 changes wrestling schedule; several basketball games postponed

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Inclement weather forecasted for late Thursday night and into Friday has changed the District 2 wrestling schedule and postponed several district tournament basketball games.

District 2 postponed Friday’s wrestling preliminaries, quarterfinals and first-round consolations in Class 2A and Class 3A. Both tournaments will take place entirely on Saturday beginning with preliminaries at 9:30 a.m. at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

Tickets purchased for Friday’s session will be refunded and not accepted on Saturday. Anyone purchasing a ticket for only Friday must purchase a new ticket for Saturday’s wrestling.

Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students and must be purchased through the Hometown Ticketing link on piaad2.org.

Here are the basketball changes:

• District 2 Class A girls semifinals: MMI Prep at Forest City postponed Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• District 2 Class 2A girls semifinals: Blue Ridge at Holy Cross postponed Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

• District 2 Class 4A girls semifinals: Nanticoke Area at Dunmore postponed Friday and will be played 1 p.m. Saturday.

• District 2/4 Class 6A girls semifinals: Williamsport at Wilkes-Barre Area postponed Thursday. The game hasn’t been rescheduled because WBA’s gym is unavailable Saturday because of district wrestling.

• District 2 Class 3A boys semifinals: Carbondale Area at Holy Redeemer postponed Friday and moved to 7 p.m. Saturday. Dunmore at Riverside postponed Friday and moved to 3 p.m. Saturday.

• District 2 Class 5A boys semifinals: Wallenpaupack at North Pocono postponed Friday and will be played 7 p.m. Saturday.

District 2 also announced on its website that any other basketball games postponed on Friday will be shifted to Saturday. The games already scheduled for Saturday will not be moved. The district has no plans to move any games to Sunday.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students and must be purchased through the Hometown Ticketing link on piaad2.org.

As of late Thursday night, the only game left on Friday’s schedule were: 2A girls, Lackawanna Trail at Elk Lake, 7 p.m.; 4A girls, Lake-Lehman at Scranton Prep, 7 p.m.; and 5A boys, Abington Heights at Pittston Area, 7 p.m.