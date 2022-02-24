Celtics 'focusing on the future and controlling what we can control' as Boston heads into the stretch run, says Marcus Smart

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics struggled early in the 2021-22 NBA season with consistency on both ends of the floor, hovering around a .500 record while the team slowly found its way to the great consternation of many fans suffering through far more losses than they had expected to bear witness to.

But after growing more familiar with their core players and the schema new head coach Ime Udoka had been trying to bring on, the wins slowly began to tick upwards until the Celtics managed to fight their way out of range of the play-in tournament with a nine-game winning streak.

Speaking to the press after practice on Thursday, veteran guard Marcus Smart shared his thoughts on how the team went through that process. “I think for me and I think for us, we were just disappointed that we couldn’t get it early in the season,” he explained.

“We understood the talent that we had, and how good we could be” Smart continued, echoing the frustration of fans who also saw the embarrassment of riches Boston has on its roster that still somehow managed to struggle early.

“It was just trying to adjust to a lot of new things that came to fruition for us. It was a little tough, we were a little upset about that. But for us, you can’t look (back to the) past. We’re not looking back, we’re focusing on the future and just controlling what we can control. Those first early games, I believe 40 games, something like that, it’s over. We can’t really change it.”

“We’ve got to focus on what we can control, these upcoming games,” he finished.

Boston will take its first such step in that direction on Thursday evening, facing a much-humbled version of the Brooklyn Nets without most of their best players as the team returns to action post All-Star break.

Counting that tilt, the Celtics will have exactly 22 games to prove their season-shifting nine-game winning streak was no fluke, and this seems as good a place to begin that effort as any.

