Stepbrother suspected in Camp Meeker man’s killing

A 31-year-old Santa Rosa man is identified as a suspect in the death of his stepbrother whose body was discovered last year in Camp Meeker, authorities said Thursday.

Santa Rosa resident Jude Ian Kellner is suspected of killing James Bauer, who was found dead on Feb. 12, 2021, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Bauer, a 30-year-old Camp Meeker resident, was discovered about 4 p.m. that day when sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported suicide at a home on Market Street.

They found a gun and Bauer, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

A coroner’s detective initially considered Bauer’s death suspicious. Further investigation determined it was a homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Evidence was submitted to the Serological Research Institute in Richmond for biological testing.

Earlier this month on Feb. 17, the institute confirmed DNA from the crime scene matched DNA from Kellner, officials said.

Kellner was already in custody at the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa for an unrelated incident. According to Sonoma County Superior Court records, he was being detained on suspicion of committing a number of offenses, including making threats, assault, intimidating a victim and inflicting corporal injury.

Kellner is now facing a separate charge of murder in the Camp Meeker case, according to court records.

He is being held without bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi