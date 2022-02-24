ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Meeker, CA

Stepbrother suspected in Camp Meeker man’s killing

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbC8t_0eOLyG2I00

A 31-year-old Santa Rosa man is identified as a suspect in the death of his stepbrother whose body was discovered last year in Camp Meeker, authorities said Thursday.

Santa Rosa resident Jude Ian Kellner is suspected of killing James Bauer, who was found dead on Feb. 12, 2021, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Bauer, a 30-year-old Camp Meeker resident, was discovered about 4 p.m. that day when sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported suicide at a home on Market Street.

They found a gun and Bauer, who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

A coroner’s detective initially considered Bauer’s death suspicious. Further investigation determined it was a homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Evidence was submitted to the Serological Research Institute in Richmond for biological testing.

Earlier this month on Feb. 17, the institute confirmed DNA from the crime scene matched DNA from Kellner, officials said.

Kellner was already in custody at the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa for an unrelated incident. According to Sonoma County Superior Court records, he was being detained on suspicion of committing a number of offenses, including making threats, assault, intimidating a victim and inflicting corporal injury.

Kellner is now facing a separate charge of murder in the Camp Meeker case, according to court records.

He is being held without bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Drop the indoor masks? New guidance planned Friday

(NewsNation Now) — Sources close to the issue say that the Biden administration will cut the straps on mask-wearing regulations Friday, dropping the recommendation that people wear masks indoors at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the root of the change is a shift in how...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Camp Meeker, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Richmond, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
newsnationnow.com

Ukraine fends off some assaults, fighting persists in Kyiv

(NewsNation Now) — As Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital and reports describe skirmishes on the outskirts of the city, Kyiv residents are bracing for another night sheltering underground. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital on Saturday. Fighting...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Dna#Corporal#The Sheriff S Office#Twitter
CBS News

1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports. Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
2K+
Followers
350
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy