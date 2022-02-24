What’s your life story?

Dealing with a tricky situation? Send your questions to Miss Conduct. About six months ago I moved in with my boyfriend “Joe” and his sister “Sue.” We got along until Sue got COVID. I was not told about her positive test, and when I overheard Joe talking to her about it, I was mocked for telling them I was disappointed they didn’t tell me. All my requests for precautionary measures were met with hostility. Joe and I both got sick. Since then I have been trying to make amends and have conversations that don’t involve eye rolls and scoffs from her. I don’t want to complain to Joe and put him in the middle. How can I talk to her so she would want to listen, understand, and not get defensive?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO