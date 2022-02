Sometimes I think my wife and I are the last middle-class couple in the country who haven’t hired a maid to clean the house. I know we are the last couple in our neighborhood who are “maidless.” Every week, up and down our block, I see maids pulling up to houses, getting out their vacuums and buckets and other cleaning gear, and spending a couple hours or so making our neighbors’ houses gleam. Meanwhile, my wife and I run our fingers across dusty tabletops and windowsills and wonder if we should be doing the same.

