ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

For Ukrainian-Americans, unity against Putin has solidified their bonds

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSgPF_0eOLx85w00
Demonstrators rally in New York City's Times Square in support of Ukraine on Thursday. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian-American community is mobilizing after Ukraine was invaded by Russia. One scholar says that in the past decade, opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin has unified this community in a new way.

Emily Channell-Justice, the director of the Temerty Contemporary Ukraine Program at Harvard University, says that the Ukrainian-American community is multi-generational. "You have a lot of folks who came over, or their parents came over, during World War II, for example," she notes. "Or people whose parents evacuated Ukraine during the war, went to displaced persons camps in Germany and then came to the U.S., so they'll have siblings who were born in Ukraine, in Germany and in the U.S. That's one generation. There are also many younger Ukrainians, particularly in New York, who came over in the 1980s or 1990s."

Many of those later immigrants, Channell-Justice notes, came to the U.S. speaking Russian, not Ukrainian, because they grew up in the Soviet era — but developed both a more overtly personal Ukrainian identity, along with a more politically pro-Ukraine identity in the past decade, after the Maidan revolution and the annexation of Crimea in 2013-14.

"The first invasion really brought people together in a kind of unified opinion," Channell-Justice says of the Ukrainian diaspora.

She also notes that the Ukrainian-American community comprises a multitude of religious groups, including Jewish people (ranging from those whose ancestors came to the U.S. many decades ago to those who left in the 1980s and 90s), to various Christian communities, including Ukrainian Catholic, Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox.

Regardless of the particularities of their individual backgrounds, however, Channell-Justice says that in her observations, Ukrainian-Americans have mobilized and unified against Putin.

One of the Russian leader's rhetorical arguments, she says, is to say that Ukraine is the same as Russia culturally, historically and linguistically.

"I have not seen any single diaspora Ukrainian agree with that type of statement, ever," Channell-Justice says. "Instead, very many of them push back on those types of statements and push back against any of those statements that try to erase Ukrainian heritage."

Channell-Justice says Ukrainian-Americans do so in part because those arguments actually long predate Putin.

"It's the same type of language that was used to justify the repression of their parents and grandparents before they left Ukraine," she notes. "They're not just hearing it from Putin — it's the same stories they've heard from their grandparents and from their parents about why they had to leave Ukraine in the first place."

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian Americans#Russian#Harvard University#Ukrainians#Soviet#Pro Ukraine#Jewish#Christian#Ukrainian Catholic#Roman Catholic#Eastern Orthodox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
TIME

How the West Can Stop Putin

Just before I became Supreme Allied Commander at NATO in 2009, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia, a small, democratic, former Soviet Republic in the Caucuses. He used a trumped up “incident” and crushed his tiny neighbor, a country with only 3 million citizens. Russia then essentially annexed two small parts of Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia by encouraging them to declare “independence” and then coming to their protection.
POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy