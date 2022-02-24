ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

'What is West Virginia?' Aberdeen clue doesn't help college students on Jeopardy!

By Alexandra Hardle, Aberdeen News
American News
 1 day ago

The question is, "What is South Dakota?"

Or should have been.

That would have been the right response to an answer on the finale of the Jeopardy! National College Championship that aired Tuesday.

The answer given by host Mayim Bialik was, "Aberdeen is only one of five cities in this Midwest state to have more than 20,000 people."

A contestant from Kennesaw State University in Georgia guessed, "What is West Virginia?"

Not quite.

Neither of the other two contestants ventured a guess after the incorrect response, leaving Bialik to edify the college students.

Just when did West Virginia join the Midwest anyhow?

Ah well, at least we had a brief moment of fame on one of the most popular shows going.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: 'What is West Virginia?' Aberdeen clue doesn't help college students on Jeopardy!

