ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Don’t let flukey finale mask the fact Lacazette’s lack of goals will prove costly in Arsenal’s Champions League dream

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Czsz5_0eOLwuXu00

MIKEL ARTETA said ahead of this match he is relying on Alexandre Lacazette to fire Arsenal back into the Champions League.

Well, sorry Mikel, but on this evidence, you may well be left disappointed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2CzO_0eOLwuXu00
Alexandre Lacazette is still stuck on three Premier League goals this season Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNYOy_0eOLwuXu00
He huffed and puffed but is struggling to find his shooting boots Credit: Getty

Don't be blinded or fooled by the dramatic scenes in the 96th minute at the Emirates.

Yes, Lacazette had the initial shot which resulted in Arsenal's clutch last-gasp winner.

Yes, he led the wild celebrations and took the adoration from the delirious home faithful.

Yes, Arteta headed straight to him after the full-time whistle seconds later as the Gunners moved within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United.

But let's be honest, it was actually more of the same from the misfiring Gunner who scuffed his shot off Romain Saiss' leg and Jose Sa's wayward arm.

It officially went down as Sa's own goal meaning the Frenchman has still managed just three Premier League goals all season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scLxW_0eOLwuXu00

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON ANY SPORTING EVENT TODAY

That tally hasn't changed since a penalty on Boxing Day.

Lacazette did his fair share of trying tonight against Wolves.

Yes, he huffed. Yes, he puffed.

But there was no way of blowing the Wolves defence's house down before the huge stroke of luck off Sa's arm.

Laca ditched his custom-made Despicable Me boots following the 1-0 win at Molineux two weeks ago to opt for a regular pair.

But to the frustration of all connected with Arsenal, these don't appear to be his shooting boots either.

A combination of heroic Wolves blocking, decent goalkeeping and simply poor finishing denied the ex-Lyon man time and time again.

GUNNING FOR THE EXIT?

Lest we forget, this is an out-of-contract striker playing for his future, too.

All his admirable defensive work off the ball, link-up with team-mates and a rare experienced head in this young Gunners team, unfortunately, counts for nothing if you aren't doing your primary job of sticking the ball in the net.

Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Victor Osimhen have all been linked with replacing Lacazette in Arteta's side next season.

But tonight's opposition No9, Raul Jimenez, would be worth looking at, too.

Back at Arsenal for now, though.

Forget the hard work and never-say-die attitude - which was certainly admirable and creditworthy - this flukey finale must not mask over the reality.

Arteta needs Lacazette to be scoring regularly over the course of the next 14 matches.

It sounds harsh on a night of jubilation but there is a simple formula: no goals = no seat at Europe's top table next term.

⚽ Get all the latest Arsenal news, updates and transfer gossip with our live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqW2x_0eOLwuXu00
Lacazette played his part in the winning goal against Wolves Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbSsx_0eOLwuXu00
The elation was clear to see but the goal will go down as Jose Sa's Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Osimhen
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
Ledger-Enquirer

Burnley beats Tottenham 1-0, within 2 points of EPL safety

Ben Mee headed Burnley closer to safety as Sean Dyche’s team secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 13 months with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday. The Clarets had won only one league match all season prior to Saturday’s 3-0 victory away to Brighton,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester United#The Champions League#Frenchman#Wolves#Molineux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes breaks David Beckham's record by becoming the first player to supply an assist in six straight Champions League matches in 24 years following pass for Anthony Elanga's equaliser against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes became the first player in Champions League history to register an assist in six consecutive appearances for an English club on Wednesday night. Fernandes, 27, was on hand with a vital assist in United's 1-1 draw away at Atletico Madrid, teeing up Anthony Elanga to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal's win over Wolves is thrilling, but lack of options means such nail-biters won't be rare

LONDON -- If Arsenal needed any clarity on the high-wire act they have signed themselves up for on the run-in, Thursday's dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves was it. Around the same time as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added another goal to his burgeoning tally for Barcelona at Napoli, the Gunners turned to contract rebel Eddie Nketiah to rescue something from a game that was drifting away from them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SFGate

UEFA Champion’s League Final Moved From Saint Petersburg to Paris

The world of soccer has responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine with marquee event UEFA Men’s Champions League final moved from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris. The UEFA Executive Committee held an extraordinary meeting on Friday, “following the grave escalation of the security situation...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy