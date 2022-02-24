Ellport Council to consider applying for DCNR grant for Burns Ave park

ELLPORT — A staple of the community could be receiving new upgrades and equipment in the future.

Ellport Council will vote on whether to apply for a Small Communities Grant, through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), at its March 21 meeting.

During last Monday’s meeting, Councilwoman Patricia Tomon and Lawrence County Planning and Community Development Assistant Director Rebecca Shaffer spoke about the grant and what the project would entail.

Tomon said an on-site development plan was done for the playground.

She and Shaffer said there are many aspects to the park that are not Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

These include the old wooden picnic tables, the fact there is no parking minus street parking, the different walkways, and some of the equipment, like the swing set.

Shaffer said she has concerns as well, such as the bleachers being near the road.

Therefore, she said if council approves to submit the application, which is due by April 6, it will apply to receive the maximum amount allowed for the grant – $110,000.

Shaffer said the project would get the park and its equipment up to ADA compliance, such as for parking, picnic tables, the entryway and walkway and equipment.

She added the grant, which council won’t know how much it would receive until November, comes with a 20% match for the borough.

Tomon said council hasn’t spent funds for the playground for the past three years, meaning there is a reserve of around $21,000 the community could use.

Shaffer also said the borough could also contribute to their match with “in-kind services,” such as maintenance work by the borough, or by using volunteers to help out with cleanup or pre-construction matters.

She said she will return in March to present a cost estimate for the project, and to ask council for a resolution to apply for the DCNR grant.

A preliminary drawing/sketch of what the proposed work would look like can be viewed at the Ellport Borough Building at 313 Burns Ave.

