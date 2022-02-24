Man sentenced to life in prison for killing family friend in Aurora

Curtis Davis-Barnes Courtesy of the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

A judge has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life in prison for killing a family friend on Christmas Day in Aurora after losing money to him.

Curtis Davis-Barnes was sentenced Feb. 18 after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 39-year-old Aarion Derritt on Dec. 25, 2019, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The Arapahoe County jury also found Davis-Barnes guilty of aggravated robbery, felony menace and criminal possession of identification documents.

"It's hard to believe that a friendly holiday gathering would end in murder, but that is exactly what happened here," District Attorney John Kellner said in a news release. "This defendant was unhappy that he was losing a game, so he calmly retrieved a firearm and shot the victim to death. I am glad we were able to obtain justice for the family of the victim, although nothing will bring back Mr. Derritt."

The shooting occurred in the 17000 block of East Kansas Place, where officers found Derritt in the basement with gunshots to his head and torso, according to the release.

The homeowner told investigators that family and friends gathered for a Christmas party and several attendees went downstairs to play poker and dice.

Witnesses told investigators that as the games went on, Davis-Barnes lost $600 to $700 to Derritt and became angry. Davis-Barnes went upstairs, grabbed a handgun and then returned to the basement, where he shot Derritt and stole the cash from his pockets, according to the release.

"Mr. Derritt was the life of the party, and his family was crushed by the unexpected loss of their beloved son, brother, and father," said Deputy District Attorney Casey Brown, who prosecuted the case.

"Mr. Derritt gifted a portion of his earnings back to the defendant prior to the shooting, but the defendant was dissatisfied with Mr. Derritt’s generosity. The defendant eliminated any possibility of Mr. Derritt surviving, and he spent the remainder of Mr. Derritt’s money hiding from police.”